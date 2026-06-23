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WELLNESS

Fruit labels decoded: What the 4-digit PLU codes mean

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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When buying fruit, have you noticed the little numbered stickers on them? These seemingly ordinary codes actually contain information about the fruit. Through these numbers, you can tell whether the fruit is conventionally grown, organically cultivated, or even genetically modified!

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Decoding PLU Codes: 4 Key Points

The sticker codes found on many imported fruits belong to a system called PLU (Price Look Up) codes, managed by the International Federation for Produce Standards (IFPS). The codes are assigned by its subsidiary, the Produce Electronic Identification Board (PEIB).

The primary purpose of PLU codes is to help retailers quickly identify loose produce, manage inventory, obtain accurate sales information, and price products appropriately. They can identify the variety, size, origin, and growing method. For consumers, learning these codes helps you quickly understand fruit information and shop with more confidence. Here are 4 key things to know about fruit labels:

1. 3 or 4-Digit Codes = Conventionally Grown

Most fruit labels have 4 digits. If the code starts with "3" or "4," the crop was grown using conventional farming methods. This means pesticides or chemical fertilizers may have been used during the growing process. Before eating, it's essential to wash these fruits thoroughly under running water to minimize pesticide residues.

2. 9-Digit Codes = Organically Grown

A 5-digit code starting with "9" indicates organic cultivation. If you're looking for fruits grown without synthetic chemical pesticides, look for labels with a "9." Organic fruits are identified by adding a "9" to the original 4-digit code, making it 5 digits. This can serve as a guide for purchasing additive-free fruits, though organic fruits typically cost more.

3. The Last 3 Digits Indicate Variety, Size, and Origin

The last three digits of the PLU code represent the specific variety, size, and region. For example, for the popular winter orange (also known as navel orange), the code "4012" represents large-sized oranges, while "3107" and "4013" represent medium and small sizes, respectively. Many people prefer "4012" because these large winter oranges tend to be sweeter and more flavorful, making them more popular.

4. "8" Does Not Mean Genetically Modified (GMO)

The IFPS clarified as early as 2015 that no producer had ever used the "8" prefix for genetically modified fruit. As more new fruit varieties were introduced, the 5-digit codes starting with "8" were reassigned for use with conventionally grown products. Therefore, "8" prefix PLU codes are not related to GMO fruits.

Important Note: PLU codes are voluntary for growers and require time and money to obtain, so not all imported fruits will have stickers. However, PLU codes are now widely used in the US, and many European countries require PLU labeling on imported fruits. Japanese fruits, however, often rely on other association and farm certifications for quality, so PLU codes are less common on them.

4 Practical Tips for Buying Fruit

  • Look for Official Organic Certifications: Fruit labels cannot fully replace origin certificates, certification marks, or actual testing. Besides looking for the "9" code, also look for internationally recognized organic logos on the packaging or label.
  • Wash Before Cutting or Peeling: Even for fruits you peel, wash them before cutting to prevent knife blades from transferring pesticides or bacteria from the skin to the flesh.
  • Use the "Running Water Wash" Method: Rinse fruits under running water for a few minutes. Avoid soaking in salt water, as this can反而 (actually) cause pesticides to渗透 (penetrate) into the flesh.
  • Choose Seasonal Fruits: Seasonal fruits taste better and have higher nutritional value. They grow under the best natural climate conditions, making them more resistant to pests, so farmers typically use fewer pesticides.


 

Source: Compiled Reports


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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