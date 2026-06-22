Men are more prone to slipped discs, but delay treatment more

You often hear that "a man's waist is the most important." However, many men in Hong Kong are neglecting warning signs related to lower back health, making them particularly prone to back pain, herniated discs, and other issues. Many wives and children often worry about their working fathers' health. Dr. Lai Sze-chun, a member of the Hong Kong Chiropractors' Association and a registered chiropractor, told Sing Tao Headline that slipped discs are becoming increasingly common in men, with high-risk factors present across various professions—from pilots to chefs, office workers to movers. More concerning is that men generally have a higher pain tolerance, often leading to delayed treatment, resulting in minor issues becoming major problems.

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Why Are Slipped Discs So Common in Men?

Slipped disc issues are generally more common in men than women. The main reasons include occupational characteristics, lifestyle habits, and differences in body structure. Many men work in physically demanding jobs requiring prolonged bending and heavy lifting. At home, they tend to handle most lifting tasks as well. Coupled with a general confidence in their physical strength, men often neglect maintaining proper posture and ignore early warning signs from their bodies.

A slipped disc (herniated disc) occurs when the disc between two vertebrae in the spine is excessively compressed, causing the disc tissue to protrude beyond its normal structure and press against nearby nerves. When this happens, patients experience deep, aching pain primarily located in the spine—distinctly different from the tightness of a muscle strain. In severe cases, even sitting or standing becomes difficult, significantly impacting daily life.

3 Real-Life Case Studies: Pain Origins Are Diverse

Lai shared three typical cases of slipped discs in men, reflecting the high-risk factors in different occupations:

Case 1: Pilot with Long-Term Sitting Issues

"The first patient was a male pilot with chronic lower back pain that extended to his upper and middle back. In severe cases, the pain reached his buttocks. His long-haul flights required prolonged sitting, and he had a 5-year habit of cross-legged sitting, which predisposed his pelvis to problems." Lai noted that the pilot needed painkillers just to work. A full-spine X-ray revealed significant issues with his sciatic nerve. After three months of treatment, his symptoms had greatly reduced.

Case 2: Chef Injured While Bending and Lifting

"The second patient was a chef with similar lower back pain. Working in a kitchen required frequent bending and lifting, leading to a back injury. He reported pain even while sleeping." Lai discovered that beyond the acute injury, the chef also had an underlying structural issue—commonly known as a "leg length discrepancy" (one leg shorter than the other), resulting in a lower left pelvis. The treatment plan involved first supporting the left hip, then addressing the back injury.

Case 3: Mover with Accumulated Strain

"The third patient's work involved constant lifting. He suddenly developed leg pain affecting his ability to stand and sit, especially severe pain from the outside of his left thigh down to his knee. Initially, he thought it was a knee problem, but a full-spine X-ray revealed the truth." You might have the same question: why an X-ray for leg pain? Surprisingly, the knee pain originated from a disc issue—injury in the upper body causing pain in the lower body. "This is a classic example of how the spine can affect the lower limbs. His pain was radiating from the lumbar spine down. Without an X-ray to find the root cause, treating only the knee would never solve the problem. Many people with leg pain go directly to an orthopedist, often overlooking that a spinal injury could be the cause."

Men's Higher Pain Tolerance Becomes a Hidden Danger

Lai specifically reminds that men's general higher pain tolerance can become an obstacle to treatment: "Many men think pain is normal or that resting a few days will make it go away. However, delaying treatment for conditions like a slipped disc can lead to permanent nerve damage and even affect lower limb function."

Early symptoms of a slipped disc include lower back pain, pain in the buttocks and hip joint, and tingling or numbness in the legs or feet. "When pain begins spreading to the buttocks and thighs, accompanied by tingling, numbness, or weakness, it is a more serious warning sign requiring immediate medical attention."

5 Tips to Prevent Slipped Discs

Lai also shared 5 tips to prevent slipped discs:

When lifting heavy objects, squat down first before lifting. Choose a mattress with moderate firmness/softness. Stand with a straight back and avoid prolonged sitting or standing. Avoid looking down at electronic devices for long periods. Cultivate a habit of exercise, including core muscle training.

He stated that instead of agonizing over gifts for Father's Day, it's better to pay attention to your father's spinal health. If you notice your father experiencing frequent lower back pain, or symptoms like leg numbness or weakness, pay special attention, as these could be signs of a worsening disc issue.

He emphasized that to truly solve a slipped disc problem, one must find the root cause: "Many think rest or massage will help, but these are just band-aid solutions. To thoroughly improve a slipped disc, you need professional diagnosis to find the true underlying cause." Through X-rays, chiropractors can calculate important data like spinal deviation, weight transfer, and disc compression to diagnose the fundamental cause of pain. Often, the real cause of lower back pain may originate from another spinal segment. Only a full-spine X-ray can reveal these hidden problems. He adds that disc issues are not irreversible; the key is to see a professional who can address the root problem. With a detailed history, full-spine X-rays, and spinal scans, followed by targeted treatment for lasting recovery, most slipped disc issues can be effectively managed.



