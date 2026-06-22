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WELLNESS

Korean fitness influencer shares 4 kneeling fat-burning exercises

WELLNESS
3 hours ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Want to lose belly fat but too lazy to go to the gym? A Korean fitness influencer with millions of followers recently shared a "kneeling fat-burning workout." By simply kneeling on a soft mat and performing 4 simple moves, you can effectively train your core, thighs, glutes, and arms. Netizens who tried it reported losing up to 5kg.

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Korean fitness influencer and Pilates instructor Yoon Chae-hyung shared this "kneeling fat-burning workout" on her personal Instagram. Many netizens who followed the routine successfully lost around 5kg. The workout can be done at home while watching TV, making it perfect for busy city dwellers. Although these low-intensity moves won't leave you out of breath, sticking with them can lead to noticeable improvements in your body shape over time.

Do Each Move for 50 Seconds, Rest for 10 Seconds

Before starting, it's best to place a soft mat or cushion under your knees to protect the knee joints. Perform each move for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds. The 4 moves constitute one set. Repeat for 2-3 sets, totaling about 15 minutes daily. Adjust the pace and intensity according to your physical ability. The key is consistency.

Move 1: Backward Lean for Thighs and Core

  • Kneel on a soft mat with your back straight. Extend both arms forward to shoulder height.
  • Keeping your head, torso, and knees aligned, engage your abs and glutes. Slowly lean your body backward until you feel a stretch in your front thigh muscles.
  • Use your thigh and core strength to return your body to the starting kneeling position. Repeat.

Move 2: Backward Lean with Arm Extension for Core and Back

  • Maintain a kneeling position. Clasp your elbows with your hands.
  • Raise your clasped arms overhead. Lean your body backward, engage your core, and open your chest, feeling tension in your core, back, and chest.
  • Lower your arms and pull your body back to the starting position. Repeat.

Move 3: Arm Raises for Upper Body and Glutes

  • Maintain a kneeling position. Raise both arms overhead.
  • Lower your arms, lean backward, and lift your glutes.
  • Raise your arms overhead again, keeping your lower body in a kneeling position. Repeat this sequence, feeling the coordinated effort of your glutes, back, and chest.

Move 4: Kneeling Arm Swing

  • Maintain a kneeling position with your back straight. Place both arms by your sides.
  • Imitate a running arm swing motion, moving your arms back and forth quickly and powerfully. Keep your core engaged and lower body stable.
  • Focus on the effort of your arms and shoulders, allowing a slight natural twist of your upper body to elevate your heart rate and achieve fat-burning effects. Repeat.




 

Source: Teacher Yoon (Yoon Chae-hyung)


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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