Chocolate is a widely popular sweet treat. From rich dark chocolate to sweet milk chocolate, and specialty chocolates with nuts or dried fruit, each type is irresistible. The Macau Consumer Council once tested chocolate products on the market to check levels of preservatives, sweeteners, and heavy metals. The results showed that all samples were within normal limits for preservatives, sweeteners, and heavy metals, fully complying with relevant safety standards.

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According to 2024 data from Consumer Report Macau, 15 chocolates were randomly purchased by Macau Consumer Council and Municipal Affairs Bureau Food Safety Department personnel from Macau supermarkets, snack shops, and baking supply stores. Sample weights ranged from 60g to 500g. Labeled countries of origin included Mainland China, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Malaysia, France, Finland, South Korea, and Japan.

Testing was based on Administrative Regulation No. 23/2018 (Maximum Limits for Heavy Metal Contaminants in Food) and Administrative Regulation No. 5/2024 (Standards for the Use of Food Additives in Food). The tests checked for preservatives, sweeteners, and heavy metals. All 15 chocolates met the standards.

List of 15 Safe Chocolates (Tested by Macau Consumer Council):

bake Matter VALRHONA JIVARA 40% Milk Chocolate – 100g, France, MOP$35.00 ✓ bake Matter No-Temper White Chocolate – 200g, Belgium, MOP$32.00 ✓ Cacao Selection Felchlin SUPREMO 62% Finest Swiss Dark Chocolate Couverture with Sweetener, Sugar Free – 500g, Switzerland, MOP$148.00 ✓ FOOD NATION 72% Dark Chocolate – 100g, Belgium, MOP$33.90 ✓ GODIVA SIGNATURE 72% DARK CHOCOLATE – 90g, Turkey, MOP$32.00 ✓ HERSHEY'S kisses creamy milk chocolate – 217g, Malaysia, MOP$35.00 ✓ JACQUOT Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa – 100g, France, MOP$15.90 ✓ Karl Fazer Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa – 150g, Finland, MOP$48.50 ✓ Kinder Chocolate – 100g, Mainland China, MOP$17.00 ✓ LATIO 85% Dark Chocolate – 180g, Belgium, MOP$19.90 ✓ Lindt LINDOR Milk chocolate with a smooth melting filling – 200g, Switzerland, MOP$69.00 ✓ LOTTE DREAM CACAO 56% – 86g, South Korea, MOP$18.90 ✓ meiji milk chocolate Bar – 120g, Japan, MOP$18.00 ✓ MORINAGA Carre de Cacao 70% Chocolat 18P – 86g, Japan, MOP$33.90 ✓ NESTLE 1927 Dark chocolate – 60g, Turkey, MOP$14.90 ✓

Maximum Limits for Preservatives, Sweeteners, and Heavy Metals:

Preservatives: Under regulations, chocolate products must not contain sorbic acid or benzoic acid. The maximum limit for sulfur dioxide (sulfites) is 100 mg/kg. All samples met these requirements.

Sweeteners: All 15 chocolate samples complied with regulations. Maximum limits for sweeteners in chocolate products include: Acesulfame Potassium (500 mg/kg), Aspartame (3,000 mg/kg), Cyclamic Acid (500 mg/kg), Saccharin (500 mg/kg), Sucralose (800 mg/kg), Steviol Glycosides (830 mg/kg), Neotame (100 mg/kg), Alitame (not detectable).

Heavy Metals: Maximum limits for lead and total arsenic in chocolate products are both 0.5 mg/kg. All 15 samples met these standards.

Recommendations for Purchasing and Consuming Cocoa/Chocolate Products (Municipal Affairs Bureau Food Safety Department):

Purchase from reputable stores.

Pay attention to expiry dates and packaging integrity.

Read labels carefully, noting ingredients and nutritional information.

After opening, store as recommended and consume before the expiry date.

Do not refrigerate chocolate. Large temperature differences can cause fat bloom (white powdery substance on the surface), affecting quality and texture.

If you detect off-odors or foreign objects, do not consume.

Maintain a balanced diet. Prefer natural, whole foods and reduce consumption of high-sugar chocolate products.





Source: Consumer Report Macau



