Craving ice cream? Doctor's 4 tips for cooling down and preventing nasal allergies

On hot summer days, eating ice cream or shaved ice is a top choice for many to beat the heat. But for some, indulging often leads to a runny nose! A doctor shares 4 tips for cooling down healthily while preventing nasal allergies. Just one extra step before eating ice cream or shaved ice can significantly reduce nasal mucosa irritation.

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Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) doctor Dr. Wang Yiu posted on his Facebook page that summer heat often makes people crave a bowl of shaved ice or a few scoops of ice cream. However, for many suffering from nasal allergies (allergic rhinitis), consuming very cold food can easily trigger nerve reactions in the nasal mucosa, leading to a runny nose right after eating. It's not that allergy sufferers cannot eat frozen foods at all. He compiled the following 4 care tips to teach everyone how to healthily cool down while reducing strong irritation to the respiratory tract from cold foods:

4 Tips to Cool Down and Prevent Nasal Allergies

Let the Food Thaw Slightly Before Eating: Frozen desserts straight from the freezer are extremely cold. It is recommended to let them sit for a while before eating, allowing them to thaw slightly and warm up. This reduces the direct impact of extreme cold on the nasal mucosa, thereby significantly reducing the chance of triggering nerve sensitivity reactions. Choose Natural, Whole-Food Toppings as Much as Possible: When choosing toppings for shaved ice or ice cream, natural ingredients like fresh fruit are much gentler than toppings containing large amounts of artificial colors or chemical additives. Choosing frozen desserts with no or few added ingredients can greatly reduce potential chemical irritation to the nasal mucosa and reduce the body's burden. Regularly Rinse Your Nose with Saline Solution: Maintaining good nasal hygiene is the most basic defense against allergies. Regularly rinsing the nasal cavity with saline solution effectively flushes out accumulated allergens, dust, and bacteria. Keeping the nasal mucosa moist and clean naturally enhances the protective ability of the entire respiratory tract. Stay Hydrated: Besides eating frozen desserts, remember to drink plenty of water. In summer, frequently moving between air-conditioned rooms and the outdoors, dry environments can easily make the respiratory tract more sensitive. Drinking enough water ensures the nasal mucosa stays consistently moist.

Wang reminds that while satisfying your cravings, you must pay attention to warning signs from your body. If allergy symptoms like a runny nose persist after eating frozen desserts, or if you experience severe nasal congestion affecting daily life, seek professional medical help promptly to find the most suitable, stable treatment plan.



