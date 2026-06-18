Reducing soy intake lowers blood pressure: Study finds consuming a certain amount daily reduces risk by 30%

Soybeans and soy products are affordable and rich in various nutrients, making them health-protective foods. Research has also confirmed their significant role in lowering blood pressure. One study found that consuming a certain daily amount of soy can reduce the risk of hypertension by up to 30%. Experts also recommend a soy product pyramid to help people choose truly high-quality soy products.

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According to mainland Chinese media Life Times, a new study published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health in May of this year involved 40,000 adults. The study, conducted jointly by King's College London, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, and other institutions, reviewed publicly available research data up to June 2025, covering multiple countries including China, the US, South Korea, and France. The results showed:

People with higher total legume intake had a 16% lower risk of developing hypertension; those in the high soybean product intake group had a 19% lower risk.

Specifically, consuming about 170 grams of legumes daily reduced hypertension risk by up to 30%. Consuming 60-80 grams of soy products daily (approximately equivalent to a cup of soy milk or half a block of tofu) achieved a 28% to 29% reduction. Consuming more beyond this standard did not provide additional blood pressure-lowering benefits.

Researchers analyzed that legumes are rich in potassium, magnesium, and dietary fiber. Short-chain fatty acids produced from fermenting soluble fiber in the intestines can help dilate blood vessels. Additionally, soy isoflavones also have auxiliary blood pressure-lowering effects. Therefore, there is a strong causal link between legume/soy product intake and reduced hypertension risk.

Overall, this study provides strong evidence for the cardiovascular protective benefits of plant-based diets like legumes. The researchers suggest that incorporating soy and soy products as a source of high-quality plant protein daily is a feasible and cost-effective strategy for preventing hypertension and cardiovascular disease. However, further large-scale cohort studies are needed to confirm long-term benefits.

The Soy Product Pyramid: Choose Wisely to Avoid High Sodium and Oil

There are many types of soy products on the market, and not all are healthy. Professor Yu Huan-ling from the Department of Nutrition and Food Hygiene, School of Public Health, Capital Medical University, created a soy product pyramid, dividing them into 5 tiers:

Bottom Tier (Most Wholesome):

Soy Milk: Maximizes retention of water-soluble beneficial components in soybeans, such as soy isoflavones.

Firm Tofu: High firmness, durable for stir-frying, braising, stewing, or hot pot.

Soft Tofu: Delicate texture, suitable for tofu soup or simmering.

Silken Tofu: High moisture content, soft texture, suitable for cold dishes.

Frozen Tofu: Fresh tofu frozen; nutrition unchanged, highly absorbent of flavors, durable for stewing or hot pot.

Tofu Pudding (Douhua): Protein content similar to soy milk, easily digestible, an excellent healthy breakfast.

Bean Sprouts: After sprouting, vitamin C increases from 0 to 5-10 mg/100g, and vitamin B12 increases about 10-fold. Suitable for cold dishes, stir-fries, soups, or hot pot.

Second Tier (High Calcium, High Protein):

Bean Curd Sheets (Ba Ye), Dried Tofu (Dou Gan), Shredded Tofu: These are concentrated forms of tofu, with higher protein, calcium, and calories. For example, Ba Ye has a protein content as high as 24.5% – higher than lean meat. Recommended to replace some red meat and pair with vegetables.

Dried Bean Curd Sticks (Fuzhu), Fresh Bean Curd Sheets: Made from the protein film dried from soy milk. While dried Fuzhu is higher in fat, after soaking, its fat content is similar to firm tofu, and its protein is much higher. It's a high-quality protein source.

Third Tier (Fried or Braised – Increases Burden):

Includes vegetarian chicken, flavored dried tofu, and fried tofu puffs (Doufu). These products are mostly deep-fried during processing or heavily seasoned with salt and spices. Their oil and salt content increase significantly, invisibly adding burden to the body. They can be eaten occasionally, but regular consumption is not recommended. If eaten, reduce added salt or soy sauce during cooking.

Fourth Tier (Best Used to Replace Salt):

Includes fermented bean curd (furu), fermented soybean paste (doubanjiang), fermented black beans (douchi). These are very high in salt. However, a benefit is that the fermentation process improves digestion/absorption and produces vitamin B12 (rare in plant foods). Use them to replace salt for seasoning during cooking.

Top Tier (Too Much Oil, Salt, Sugar):

Includes vegetarian meat snacks, ready-to-eat dried tofu, and flavored soy milk. These processed snacks are extremely high in oil, salt, and sugar and should be strictly limited. Note that fish tofu, egg tofu, and almond tofu contain little to no soy and are loaded with additives – these are not recommended for regular consumption.









Sources: Life Times, BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health



