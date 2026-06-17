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WELLNESS

Expert names 3 vegetables not suitable for refrigeration

WELLNESS
19 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Many people habitually put vegetables bought from the market into the refrigerator. However, an expert names 3 vegetables that should never be refrigerated. Among them, if potatoes are stored in the fridge and then cooked at high temperatures, they may release carcinogenic substances. How should these 3 vegetables be stored for maximum safety and freshness?

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According to foreign media Simply Recipes, Josh Alsberg, owner of Rubinette Produce Market, points out that not all vegetables are suitable for the refrigerator. In fact, some vegetables are best stored at room temperature; refrigeration can instead ruin their texture and flavor. He specifically names the following 3 vegetables and strongly advises against refrigerating them:

1. Basil

While most herbs are not very long-lasting, basil responds worst to low temperatures. Because basil leaves are rich in aromatic oils that are highly sensitive to cold, they will quickly turn brown and even wilt and shrink when placed in the refrigerator.

  • Correct Storage Method: Slightly trim the stems. Place the whole bunch of basil in a glass of room temperature water, like a bouquet, on a kitchen counter away from direct sunlight. Be careful not to let the leaves touch the water, as excess moisture can cause rot. Change the water every few days to keep the basil vibrant.

2. Potatoes

Whether new potatoes, russet potatoes, or even colorful sweet potatoes, they should be stored at room temperature. Refrigeration causes the starch in potatoes to convert to sugar, making their original fluffy texture too sweet or slightly bitter. Additionally, low temperatures damage the potato's structure, causing it to become woody. When cooked, they become dense and coarse, losing their light, soft flavor. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also strongly advises against refrigerating potatoes. When chilled potatoes are cooked at high temperatures, they can produce a chemical called acrylamide, a potential carcinogen.

  • Correct Storage Method: A cool, dry place, such as a pantry, basement, or cupboard, is most suitable for storing potatoes. Use a paper bag with holes punched for ventilation to prevent moisture accumulation. If purchased in a sealed plastic bag, transfer them to a breathable mesh bag, basket, or large bowl. The key is to prevent moisture buildup, which can lead to sprouting or mold.

3. Onions

Unlike green onions (scallions) that need refrigeration, larger onions with paper-thin skins commonly used for stewing or clay pot dishes – such as yellow, white, and red onions – must be kept out of the refrigerator. The cold, humid environment causes these onions to quickly soften, accelerate spoilage, and can even affect their appearance.

  • Correct Storage Method: Although onions and potatoes have similar storage environment needs, they must absolutely not be stored together. Onions release ethylene gas, which significantly accelerates potato sprouting. Store onions in a well-ventilated, cool, dark place, such as a pantry shelf, cellar, or in a paper or mesh bag. Hang them separately from potatoes. If space is limited, use separate storage bins or baskets, ensuring air circulation while keeping them apart.



 

Source: Simply Recipes


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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