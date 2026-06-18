A vet's list of high-risk versus safe pet-friendly plants

Many families enjoy growing green plants to add life to their homes. However, for owners with cats and dogs, not all plants are safe to coexist with. Placing the wrong plant can put your furry friends at risk of poisoning.

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Nutritionist Ko man-man, together with veterinarian Dr. Pun Yau-shuen, shared a list of "high-risk and safe" houseplants for pets on their personal Facebook pages, helping "cat/dog servants" enjoy greenery while protecting their "masters."

14 Safe Plants for Cats and Dogs (Non-Toxic)

The following plants are relatively safe for pets and can be placed/grown with confidence:

Bird's Nest Fern (Asplenium nidus) Boston Fern Staghorn Fern (Platycerium) Parlor Palm (Chamaedorea elegans) Areca Palm / Butterfly Palm (Dypsis lutescens) Peperomia (Peperomia obtusifolia) Chinese Money Plant / Pancake Plant (Pilea peperomioides) Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum) Money Tree (Pachira aquatica) Aluminum Plant / Watermelon Pilea (Pilea cadierei) Orchids (various species) African Violet (Saintpaulia) Cat Grass / Wheatgrass / Oat Grass (safe for nibbling) Air Plants (Tillandsia)

15 High-Risk Plants for Cats and Dogs (Toxic)

Highly Dangerous (Can cause severe poisoning):

Lilies (including daylilies): The entire plant is toxic. Even small amounts in cats can cause acute kidney failure, potentially fatal. Azalea / Rhododendron: Entire plant is toxic, can cause vomiting, weakness, and heart failure. Tulips / Daffodils (Narcissus): Bulbs are most toxic, easily causing severe vomiting and gastroenteritis. Oleander: The entire plant is highly toxic, can cause cardiac arrhythmia, potentially fatal. Cyclamen: Corms (tubers) are highly toxic, can cause vomiting, drooling, seizures. ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia): Contains calcium oxalates, irritates the mouth, causes pain, drooling, gastrointestinal upset. Golden Pothos (Devil's Ivy): Contains calcium oxalates, irritates the mouth, excessive drooling, severe cases difficulty swallowing. Monstera (Swiss Cheese Plant): Contains calcium oxalates, irritates the mouth, excessive drooling, severe cases of difficulty swallowing. Elephant Ear (Alocasia / Colocasia): Contains calcium oxalates, irritates the mouth, excessive drooling, severe cases difficulty swallowing. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum): Contains calcium oxalates, irritates the mouth, excessive drooling, severe cases difficulty swallowing. Dieffenbachia (Dumb Cane): Contains calcium oxalates, irritates the mouth, excessive drooling, severe cases of difficulty swallowing.

Milder Toxicity (Still need to avoid):

Poinsettia: May cause vomiting, diarrhea. Aloe Vera: Aloin (aloe latex) irritates the gastrointestinal tract, causing diarrhea. Chrysanthemum (Mums): Contains pyrethrins, affects the gastrointestinal and nervous systems. Snake Plant (Sansevieria): Mild toxicity, easily causing mild gastrointestinal upset.

What to Do If a Dog or Cat Eats a Toxic Plant? Emergency 3 Steps

If you find your pet has bitten a suspicious plant, stay calm and act immediately:

Bring plant remnants or photos to the veterinary clinic: Allow the vet to quickly determine toxicity and provide targeted treatment. Do not induce vomiting on your own: Some plants are highly irritating; improper induction can cause secondary injury. Seek veterinary care as soon as possible: Seizing the golden treatment window greatly increases the chance of recovery.

Ko and Pun remind that before bringing a new plant home, it is essential to verify whether it is non-toxic. After bringing it home, it's best to place plants where pets cannot reach them. Observe whether your cat or dog has a habit of chewing on plants. If your pet likes eating greens, prepare safe cat grass as an alternative.

Source: Nutritionist Ko Man-man, Veterinarian Dr. Pun Yau-shuen



