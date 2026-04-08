Discomfort after second child leads to lymphoma diagnosis for 32 y/o mother

The arrival of a new life should be a joyful beginning, but a 32-year-old teacher and mother in Malaysia experienced persistent discomfort after giving birth to her second child and was ultimately diagnosed with lymphoma.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to a post on the Facebook page of the One Hope Charity and Welfare Malaysia, 32-year-old mother Chin Shu Xian from Butterworth, Penang, Malaysia, began experiencing health warning signs shortly after giving birth to her second child. Initially, she thought it was just normal postpartum weakness. However, she later developed unexplained swelling in her neck and became short of breath after just a few steps. After detailed examination, she was diagnosed with lymphoma. The sudden devastating news struck the family, who had just welcomed a new member.

Following her diagnosis, Chin's condition rapidly deteriorated. Due to worsening breathing difficulties, she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and immediately began chemotherapy. Since August 2025, she has bravely undergone multiple chemotherapy sessions. However, as she was preparing for the next course of treatment, she was hospitalized again due to persistent, severe headaches. Doctors discovered that the cancer had unfortunately spread to her brain. The medical team quickly adjusted her treatment plan, using more intensive chemotherapy to try to control the cancer cells in her brain. After successive treatments, doctors recommended a stem cell transplant, which became the key hope for her to overcome the illness and regain a new lease on life. Fortunately, a suitable bone marrow donor has been found. However, the surgery and related medical expenses amount to 350,000 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately USD 79,000), a sum that is financially devastating for the young family.

Youngest Child Only 7 Months Old: Teacher Mom: "I Want to Live to See My Children Grow Up!"

The most heartbreaking aspect is that when the illness struck, Chin's youngest child had just been born and is now only 7 months old, while her eldest child is just 4. Due to the extreme weakness caused by chemotherapy, she is unable to breastfeed, so her youngest relies on formula milk. The two young sons are primarily cared for by their grandmother. The young mother said tearfully, "My baby was just born. I want to live and watch my children grow up."

Chin worked for 10 years in an after-school care center, providing tutoring and childcare. She had planned to return to work after her maternity leave but was forced to resign due to her serious illness. Her husband, 36-year-old Tan Wei Li, works at an aquaculture farm, cultivating shrimp fry and handling deliveries, earning approximately 4,000 Ringgit per month (approx. USD 900). With his wife's illness, the family's financial burden falls entirely on his shoulders.

Despite the suffering caused by the illness and immense financial pressure, the young couple remains resilient, supporting each other. Their only wish is for Chin to overcome the cancer and continue to watch their two sons grow up happily. After conducting a home visit and rigorous assessment, SKSCM decided to assist Chin in raising the necessary medical expenses. Her family has fully authorized the organization to handle fundraising activities and collect all donations. The organization will also disburse 20,000 Ringgit (approx. USD 4,500) from its "Emergency Medical and Contingency Fund" as immediate assistance.

Lymphoma: 7 Common Symptoms – Swelling in 3 Areas Requires Attention

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, the human body is covered by a network of lymph vessels and lymph nodes, allowing lymphocytes to circulate to various organs and tissues to fight bacterial infections. However, when lymphocytes undergo malignant changes, they proliferate uncontrollably and accumulate in the lymph nodes, forming tumors that can spread to the bone marrow, spleen, liver, and other organs. This cancer originating in the lymphatic system is called "lymphoma." Whether Hodgkin's lymphoma or non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the following common symptoms may appear:

Common Symptoms of Lymphoma:

Swelling of one or more lymph nodes without pain, most commonly occurring in the neck, followed by the armpits and groin, then gradually spreading to other lymph node areas, bone marrow, and other organs.

Unexplained fever

Night sweats (heavy sweating during sleep)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss and fatigue

Persistent itching of the skin

If the cancer cells have spread to the bone marrow and damaged the hematopoietic system, the patient may experience anemia, bruising, and bacterial infections. However, these symptoms can also occur with other diseases and may not necessarily be related to lymphoma. Therefore, when these symptoms persist, patients should seek medical attention promptly for diagnosis.

Lymphoma Staging (4 Stages)

According to the Hong Kong Anti-Cancer Society, lymphoma is generally divided into 4 stages:

Stage 1: Tumor in a single lymph node region or a single extralymphatic organ (Stage IE).

Stage 2: Tumor in two or more lymph node regions on the same side of the diaphragm (either above or below).

Stage 3: Tumor in two or more lymph node regions on both sides of the diaphragm (both above and below).

Stage 4: Tumor has invaded one or more extralymphatic organs (e.g., liver, central nervous system, bone marrow).

Each stage is further classified as A or B based on the presence or absence of specific symptoms: A (asymptomatic) or B (symptomatic). B symptoms include: unexplained weight loss exceeding 10% of body weight, unexplained fever above 38°C, and unexplained night sweats.



