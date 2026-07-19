Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu wins Japan Open to end title drought

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu ended a title drought of almost two years at the Japan Open yesterday and said winning would give her “a lot of confidence”

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Sindhu, a world champion in 2019 and Olympic silver medalist in 2016, beat Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in Tokyo to win the competition for the first time.

It was her first title since she won at the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow in 2024.

Sindhu has set her sights on a medal on home soil when New Delhi hosts the world championships next month, and she said her win in Japan would boost her chances.

“This one was very important because playing in finals is one thing, but winning and getting that gold is a different thing altogether,” said the 31-year-old.

“I’m happy that I’m on the positive side. This gives me a lot of confidence.”

Sindhu was playing in her first final since winning in Lucknow, after losing in the semi-finals twice on badminton’s world tour this year.

She is currently ranked number 10 in the world.

She clinched the title when Yamaguchi hit a shot that was called in, only for Sindhu to successfully overturn it with a challenge.

“I had tears in my eyes because it was really important to me,” said Sindhu. “I am working hard and focusing hard on myself.

“I kept believing that I could do it, even though a lot of people were wondering what was happening.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE