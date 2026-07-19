logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu wins Japan Open to end title drought

SPORTS UPDATES
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
PV Sindhu won her first title since the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow in 2024. AFP
PV Sindhu won her first title since the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow in 2024. AFP

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu ended a title drought of almost two years at the Japan Open yesterday and said winning would give her “a lot of confidence”

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sindhu, a world champion in 2019 and Olympic silver medalist in 2016, beat Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in Tokyo to win the competition for the first time.

It was her first title since she won at the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow in 2024.

Sindhu has set her sights on a medal on home soil when New Delhi hosts the world championships next month, and she said her win in Japan would boost her chances.

“This one was very important because playing in finals is one thing, but winning and getting that gold is a different thing altogether,” said the 31-year-old.

“I’m happy that I’m on the positive side. This gives me a lot of confidence.”

Sindhu was playing in her first final since winning in Lucknow, after losing in the semi-finals twice on badminton’s world tour this year.

She is currently ranked number 10 in the world.

She clinched the title when Yamaguchi hit a shot that was called in, only for Sindhu to successfully overturn it with a challenge.

“I had tears in my eyes because it was really important to me,” said Sindhu. “I am working hard and focusing hard on myself.

“I kept believing that I could do it, even though a lot of people were wondering what was happening.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Thomas Tuchel is under fire for the changes he made after England took the lead against Argentina. AFP
‘Lost his Tuch?’ Anger at Tuchel's ‘cowardly’ approach
SPORTS UPDATES
16-07-2026 19:45 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Sinner fends off Zverev in power battle to retain Wimbledon crown
SPORTS UPDATES
13-07-2026 06:24 HKT
VNL HK wraps up at Kai Tak Arena as China fall to Italy in final match
SPORTS UPDATES
13-07-2026 03:57 HKT
Justin Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira and K-pop sensation BTS for the Super Bowl-style half-time show. AFP
Justin Bieber added to World Cup final half-time show lineup
SPORTS UPDATES
09-07-2026 19:37 HKT
Arthur Fery is only the fifth British man in the professional era to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals. AFP
‘Wimbledon boy’ Fery having the time of his life against all odds
SPORTS UPDATES
09-07-2026 19:28 HKT
England’s Jude Bellingham scored twice against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. AFP
It feels almost like we won a final, says Tuchel
SPORTS UPDATES
06-07-2026 19:51 HKT
Erling Haaland beats the drum to start off Norway’s ‘Viking Row’ celebrations. AFP
Never in my dreams, says Norway hitman Haaland
SPORTS UPDATES
06-07-2026 17:22 HKT
The opening 15 to 20 minutes against Mexico will be the toughest, says England boss Thomas Tuchel. AFP
England keen to write new Azteca history in crunch clash with Mexico
SPORTS UPDATES
05-07-2026 21:24 HKT
France star Kylian Mbappe is pushed by Paraguay’s Juan Jose Caceres during their last-16 match in Philadelphia. AFP
Deschamps feared Mbappe would be ‘chopped down’
SPORTS UPDATES
05-07-2026 21:20 HKT
Alexandra Eala stretches to hit a shot against Iga Swiatek. REUTERS
Make your own path, brave Eala tells young fans
SPORTS UPDATES
05-07-2026 21:15 HKT
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
NEWS
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT
Tsuen Wan eatery faces landmark prosecution in crackdown on illegal dog entry
NEWS
18-07-2026 10:42 HKT
Water supply disruption hits Shau Kei Wan, restaurants forced to suspend operations
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.