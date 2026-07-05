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England keen to write new Azteca history in crunch clash with Mexico

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34 mins ago
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The opening 15 to 20 minutes against Mexico will be the toughest, says England boss Thomas Tuchel. AFP
The opening 15 to 20 minutes against Mexico will be the toughest, says England boss Thomas Tuchel. AFP

Thomas Tuchel said England can banish memories of football World Cup pain at the Estadio Azteca by rising to the challenge of eliminating Mexico on Monday morning (HK time).

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Forty years ago in Mexico City, Diego Maradona defeated England in the World Cup quarter-finals in a match that is still remembered for the Argentine great’s “hand of God” goal, when he punched the ball into the net.

This time England must beat one of the co-hosts in the last 16 to keep alive their quest for a first major trophy in 60 years.

The match is also Mexico’s biggest for decades as they aim to reach the last eight of a World Cup for the first time since 1986.

“It just catches you straight away once you get in here and see the excitement and the emotions. I felt straight away that this will be a proper World Cup match,” Tuchel said. “We knew it before. We are in an iconic place, an iconic stadium.”

But the England manager said there was no sense of seeking “revenge” at the stadium, which has played host to two World Cup finals.

“This is painful. It still hurts, but we are not here for revenge,” he added, referring to the defeat to Argentina four decades ago. “It’s the same stadium. It’s not the same opponent. It doesn’t make sense. We are here to write our own chapters.”

On top of facing a fervent home support, England also have to cope with adjusting to altitude of over 2,240 meters above sea level. Tuchel’s side flew in one day earlier than normal to try and adapt.

But the former Chelsea boss is wary of a fast start from Mexico, who have won all four of their games so far without conceding a goal.

“The players felt it in the first minutes of the training session” added Tuchel on the altitude. “I don’t think it is a coincidence Mexico starts their home matches very strong, front-footed. The opening 15 to 20 minutes will be the toughest.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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