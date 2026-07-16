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‘Lost his Tuch?’ Anger at Tuchel's ‘cowardly’ approach

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1 hour ago
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Thomas Tuchel is under fire for the changes he made after England took the lead against Argentina. AFP
Thomas Tuchel is under fire for the changes he made after England took the lead against Argentina. AFP

Thomas Tuchel has come under fire from the British media for his defensive tactics.

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British tabloid The Sun encapsulated the mood of recrimination among frustrated England fans as their headlines blared: ‘Lost his Tuch?’ and ‘Thomas tanked it..

Tuchel was lambasted for sending on Dan Burn and Ezri Konsa to make a five-man defense, in a failed bid to hold on after England went 1-0 early in the second half.

There was a feeling of deja vu for England supporters, who had watched their team let one-goal leads slip away against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and Italy in the Covid-delayed Euro 2020 final.

The Daily Mail slammed Tuchel, saying despite being brought in to solve the tactical issues caused by predecessor Gareth Southgate, the German had also been too negative when the stakes were highest.

“It was a return to the bad habits Gareth Southgate was criticized for,” said the Mail.

The Times’ columnist Martin Samuel said Tuchel had been just as conservative as many other failed former England managers.

"The England head coach was supposed to cure the team's fear but managers are pragmatists," he wrote. "The disease remains and is as contagious as ever. Different group, fancy new boss, same dispiriting outcome."

However, with the 52-year-old coach under contract until Euro 2028, the British media said Tuchel is likely to avoid the sack.

‘Thomas Tuchel to STAY as England boss despite ‘cowardly’ defeat,’ read the headline in another tabloid The Mirror, citing the word used by Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas to describe the strategy deployed by the coach.

“They [England] score the goal and drop back. A cowardly approach,” Casillas posted on X.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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