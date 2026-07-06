It feels almost like we won a final, says Tuchel

England boss Thomas Tuchel said a thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca felt like winning a final as they overcame huge adversity to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

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Led by a double from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane’s penalty, England shrugged off the effects of playing at high altitude, a frenzied home support for the co-hosts and playing for over 45 minutes with 10 men.

“In the buildup it never felt like a round-of-16 match. It feels almost like we won a final,” said Tuchel, adding that it was a “heroic performance and a heroic result in the end.”

“So happy for the players, but also for me, to be part of this and live this experience,” he added. “Such a special moment and to overcome it against all adversity is very special.”

However, a historic night was soured for Tuchel by an injury suffered by Jordan Henderson from falling over an advertising board in the post-match celebrations.

Victory also laid to rest some of England’s demons from defeat to Argentina at the Azteca in the World Cup quarter-final 40 years ago, when Diego Maradona famously punched the ball into the net before going on to score an incredible solo goal in a 2-1 win.

“We had a very sad story with this stadium, we make peace with it today,” Tuchel said.

After Bellingham’s first half brace, scored 95 seconds apart, Julian Quinones rifled Mexico back into the contest. A red card for Jarell Quansah after a VAR review looked to have swung momentum Mexico’s way. But Kane quickly restored

England’s two-goal lead from the spot before he was then punished for a Mexico penalty, converted by Raul Jimenez.

The win sends England into a quarter-final against Norway, who defeated Brazil 2-1 in another gripping knockout battle in New Jersey.

Two late goals from star striker Erling Haaland set up the win for the Norwegians to shatter Brazil’s hopes of a sixth world title.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE