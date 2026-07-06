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Never in my dreams, says Norway hitman Haaland

SPORTS UPDATES
54 mins ago
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Erling Haaland beats the drum to start off Norway’s ‘Viking Row’ celebrations. AFP
Erling Haaland beats the drum to start off Norway’s ‘Viking Row’ celebrations. AFP

Erling Haaland led Norway’s now-famous “Viking Row” celebrations by banging the drum in front of their massed supporters after scoring both goals in the 2-1 win over Brazil – and the players are dancing to his beat.

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In Norway’s first World Cup appearance since 1998, coach Stale Solbakken has guided his country on a historic run to the quarter-finals, inspired by the man he calls the “world’s best goalscorer.” Born just weeks after Norway’s last major tournament appearance ended at Euro 2000, Haaland is now driving his country towards unprecedented heights on the biggest stage.

“I think the way we played today showed that Norway is a fantastic football team,” said Haaland. “We’re actually one of the better teams in Europe and the world because what we’ve been doing is amazing and it took 28 years, it took some time ... It’s unbelievable.”

Manchester City striker Haaland has won the English Premier League’s Golden Boot in three of the past four seasons. His goalscoring record for Norway is simply astonishing, but perhaps even more striking is the way the 25-year-old has inspired the nation to achievements once thought beyond their reach.

“I dreamed of playing in the World Cup with Norway and taking them to the World Cup, but I never expected to win against Brazil,” said Haaland. “I thought it was not possible to do some things, but I guess I’m wrong.”
Haaland’s seven goals in just four matches place him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the top of the tournament’s scoring charts. “I think we are changing the nation,” said Haaland. “I never dreamed of this. It’s a bit surreal.”

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland also starred for Norway, keeping out a first-half spot kick from Bruno Guimaraes to keep the match goalless.

Neymar’s penalty in the 100th minute came too late for five-time World Cup winners Brazil – and the 34-year-old superstar indicated that his international career was over.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said their last-16 exit should be used as “fuel” for the future.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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