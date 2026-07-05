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SPORTS UPDATES

Make your own path, brave Eala tells young fans

SPORTS UPDATES
45 mins ago
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Alexandra Eala stretches to hit a shot against Iga Swiatek. REUTERS
Alexandra Eala stretches to hit a shot against Iga Swiatek. REUTERS

Filipina Alexandra Eala hoped her Wimbledon breakthrough would inspire others back home to carve out their own path after the 21-year-old ended Iga Swiatek's reign on Saturday to keep her remarkable rise firmly in the spotlight.

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Eala’s emergence on the women’s tour has made her one of the most compelling stories in the game, with large crowds following her at the Grand Slams to witness her fearless tennis on court and enjoy her affable nature off it.

Like boxing great Manny Pacquiao, Eala has the potential to be a national icon in her own right, carrying the hopes of millions as she breaks new ground in her chosen sport.

“It’s an honor to be able to pave the way for young girls. It would be the honor of my life to be able to inspire others,” Eala said after reaching the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

“I try to be as authentic as I can. I believe in being genuine. I believe in my values ... I know that a lot of people look up to me.

“The main message here is that I don’t want them to look at me and say, I want to be the next Alex Eala. I want them to look at me and say, ‘Wow, I want to be the first me. I want to make my own path’.”

The 29th seed will face 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini in the next round on Monday.

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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