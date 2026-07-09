Justin Bieber added to World Cup final half-time show lineup

Justin Bieber has been added to the star-packed lineup of the first-ever World Cup final half-time show as organizers confirmed that the entire musical performance will last 11 minutes.

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Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira and K-pop sensation BTS for the Super Bowl-style half-time show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is curating the extravaganza, a first for a football World Cup final and one that has raised concerns over how long the game’s half-time break will be.

The laws of football allow a halftime interval “not exceeding 15 minutes.” Even an 11-minute musical performance could still require the break to be extended, given the time likely required to set up and disassemble the show.

But the announcement will assuage concerns raised by previous speculation that the World Cup final half-time show itself could stretch for as long as 25 minutes.

Fifa chief Gianni Infantino has said the half-time show will be “definitely the biggest stage ever,” with “a couple of billion” expected to tune in.

The show, which will also feature characters from "Sesame Street" and "The Muppets," will support Fifa's Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to raise US$100 million (HK$780 million) for children worldwide during the World Cup.

"The World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can," Bieber said in a statement.

"I'm grateful to be part of this half-time show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world," added the hitmaker.

Also added to the lineup in Wednesday's announcement were Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy and Venezuelan classical conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE