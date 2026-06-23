Antetokounmpo joining Miami Heat in blockbuster trade: reports

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo is joining the Miami Heat from the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN reported.

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Miami won a battle with the Boston Celtics for the signature of the 31-year-old Greek star, who won a championship with the Bucks in 2021.

ESPN reported that Miami will acquire Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in a deal which sends Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr and Kasparas Jakucionis in the other direction.

Milwaukee will also receive three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second round pick, the report added.

The deal draws a line under months of speculation concerning Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee. He had openly vented frustration with management for not clearing him to play after suffering a left knee hyperextension.

Speaking in April after Milwaukee failed to reach the playoffs at the end of a 32-50 season, Antetokounmpo also vented at the team's failure to build a roster capable of contending for championships. "I feel like sometimes people just don't listen," Antetokounmpo said. "They listen to the sources. The main source is me. It is what it is."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE