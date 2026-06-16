40-year-old goalkeeper becomes overnight sensation as Cape Verde holds Spain to historic World Cup draw

African island nation Cape Verde achieved a stunning 0-0 draw against European champions Spain in their historic 2026 World Cup Group H debut, anchored by the heroic performance of their 40-year-old goalkeeper, Vozinha, who frustrated the Spanish attack and instantly became a viral internet phenomenon.

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In a monumental match for the World Cup debutants, Vozinha delivered a defensive masterclass that will be written into the tournament's history books.

The veteran goalkeeper made seven crucial saves, successfully dismantling the winning hopes of a Spanish squad that launched 23 attempts on goal and featured top-tier talents like Rodri, Pedri, and Ferran Torres.

Currently playing for Portuguese second-division club Chaves, Vozinha displayed remarkable agility and composure under immense pressure.

Late in the first half, after Torres struck the crossbar with a powerful shot, Vozinha quickly recovered to tip a point-blank rebound header from Mikel Oyarzabal over the net.

Moments later during stoppage time, he demonstrated lightning-fast reflexes to fingertip away a tricky, bouncing header from Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte following a corner kick.

Even when Spain introduced attacking prodigy Lamine Yamal in the second half to intensify the pressure, Vozinha expertly marshaled his defense.

Together, they weathered Spain's relentless offense, which included 11 corner kicks, allowing the tournament newcomers to secure a clean sheet against a footballing giant and earn their first-ever World Cup point.

Unsurprisingly named Man of the Match, an emotional Vozinha shed tears of joy during a post-game interview with FIFA's official website.

He acknowledged Spain's status as one of the world's elite teams but emphasized that his squad never doubted their own abilities.

The goalkeeper expressed immense happiness with the outcome, noting that the entire team had put in tremendous effort in preparation for what they fully expected to be a grueling encounter.

The historic night served as the ultimate reward for the 40-year-old's perseverance.

During the World Cup qualifiers, Vozinha had strongly considered retiring from the national team due to concerns about his age and physical stamina.

However, persistent persuasion from the coaching staff and his teammates convinced him to stay and make one final push for his ultimate dream of playing on football's biggest stage.

Vozinha's on-pitch heroics also sparked an extraordinary off-pitch fairytale. Astounded by his performance, international broadcasters heaped praise on the veteran and even displayed his personal Instagram handle on screen during the live broadcast.

This triggered a massive online response, with the previously little-known goalkeeper's follower count exploding from roughly 50,000 to over two million in just a matter of hours.

The sudden surge in digital fame was so staggering that Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes was left visibly stunned when reporters informed him of his teammate's new internet celebrity status after the match.