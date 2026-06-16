logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

40-year-old goalkeeper becomes overnight sensation as Cape Verde holds Spain to historic World Cup draw

SPORTS UPDATES
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(Photo from Xinhua)
(Photo from Xinhua)

African island nation Cape Verde achieved a stunning 0-0 draw against European champions Spain in their historic 2026 World Cup Group H debut, anchored by the heroic performance of their 40-year-old goalkeeper, Vozinha, who frustrated the Spanish attack and instantly became a viral internet phenomenon.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a monumental match for the World Cup debutants, Vozinha delivered a defensive masterclass that will be written into the tournament's history books.

The veteran goalkeeper made seven crucial saves, successfully dismantling the winning hopes of a Spanish squad that launched 23 attempts on goal and featured top-tier talents like Rodri, Pedri, and Ferran Torres.

Currently playing for Portuguese second-division club Chaves, Vozinha displayed remarkable agility and composure under immense pressure.

Late in the first half, after Torres struck the crossbar with a powerful shot, Vozinha quickly recovered to tip a point-blank rebound header from Mikel Oyarzabal over the net.

Moments later during stoppage time, he demonstrated lightning-fast reflexes to fingertip away a tricky, bouncing header from Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte following a corner kick.

Even when Spain introduced attacking prodigy Lamine Yamal in the second half to intensify the pressure, Vozinha expertly marshaled his defense.

Together, they weathered Spain's relentless offense, which included 11 corner kicks, allowing the tournament newcomers to secure a clean sheet against a footballing giant and earn their first-ever World Cup point.

Unsurprisingly named Man of the Match, an emotional Vozinha shed tears of joy during a post-game interview with FIFA's official website.

He acknowledged Spain's status as one of the world's elite teams but emphasized that his squad never doubted their own abilities.

The goalkeeper expressed immense happiness with the outcome, noting that the entire team had put in tremendous effort in preparation for what they fully expected to be a grueling encounter.

The historic night served as the ultimate reward for the 40-year-old's perseverance.

During the World Cup qualifiers, Vozinha had strongly considered retiring from the national team due to concerns about his age and physical stamina.

However, persistent persuasion from the coaching staff and his teammates convinced him to stay and make one final push for his ultimate dream of playing on football's biggest stage.

Vozinha's on-pitch heroics also sparked an extraordinary off-pitch fairytale. Astounded by his performance, international broadcasters heaped praise on the veteran and even displayed his personal Instagram handle on screen during the live broadcast.

This triggered a massive online response, with the previously little-known goalkeeper's follower count exploding from roughly 50,000 to over two million in just a matter of hours.

The sudden surge in digital fame was so staggering that Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes was left visibly stunned when reporters informed him of his teammate's new internet celebrity status after the match.

World Cup

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Police warn of 'sugar-coated' digital gambling traps as crackdown intensifies
NEWS
2 hours ago
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - Iran v New Zealand - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Protesters with Iran flags and banners of Iranian political activist Reza Pahlavi outside the stadium REUTERS/Mike Blake
Iranian Americans wave protest flags as Iran play World Cup opener
WORLD
8 hours ago
source: online
Mexican guild chief removed after racist gesture at World Cup sparks backlash
WORLD
14-06-2026 19:26 HKT
English former footballer David Beckham (C), his wife Victoria Beckham (R) and US actor Tom Cruise attend Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on June 12, 2026. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)
David Beckham gets Hollywood star as World Cup begins in US
WORLD
13-06-2026 16:30 HKT
The sun sets in the distance as seen from New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)
US spy powers lapse as World Cup raises security fears
WORLD
13-06-2026 16:15 HKT
S midfielder #07 Giovanni Reyna celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
USA launch World Cup with Paraguay rout, Canada snatch draw
WORLD
13-06-2026 11:53 HKT
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - South Korea v Czech Republic
Hwang and Oh strike as South Korea fight back to sink Czech Republic
FOOTBALL
12-06-2026 13:57 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Japan's Wataru Endo out of World Cup, international career over
FOOTBALL
12-06-2026 05:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Quinones and Jimenez fire Mexico to opening World Cup win over 9-man South Africa
FOOTBALL
12-06-2026 05:23 HKT
Fans gather at Kwun Tong mall for World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa
NEWS
12-06-2026 04:51 HKT
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
15-06-2026 14:27 HKT
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.