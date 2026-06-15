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SPORTS UPDATES

Belgium baby dilemma for father-to-be Doku

SPORTS UPDATES
14 mins ago
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Jeremy Doku is one of the key players for Belgium. REUTERS
Jeremy Doku is one of the key players for Belgium. REUTERS

Belgium's Jeremy Doku is due to become a father for the first time while the football World Cup is still on, and wants to be at the birth, creating a potential dilemma for the team.

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The 24-year-old â winger is one of the key elements of the Belgium side who open their World Cup campaign against Egypt in Seattle on Monday, and plans for him to leave the United States and return home for the birth of his child are being put in place, Belgian media reported.

Doku told reporters his wife Shireen is due in the second week of July, when the tournament has reached the quarter-final stage, and if Belgium are still involved, he wants to be at the birth.

"It depends on when it happens, but it's my first child, so I would definitely want to be there" he said. "If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child. But I also know that football involves many other considerations. I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations.

"We'll seewhat we can do," he added.

Belgian media said a private plane to England, where the child is due to be born, would likely be arranged.

Doku plays his club football for Manchester City.

Defender Brandon Mechele is in a similar situation, although his wife is due to give birth a week after Doku's wife.

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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