Pop megastars team up for football World Cup show

Madonna, Shakira and K-pop megastars BTS will headline a Super Bowl-style half-time show at the football World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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Coldplay’s Chris Martin is curating the show, which is a first for a World Cup final but has raised concerns about how long half-time will be.

The biggest-ever World Cup, with 48 teams, kicks off on June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino announced in March last year that there would be “the first-ever half-time show at a World Cup final.”

“This will be a historic moment for the World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” he said on Instagram.

The move mirrors the show held during the final of the 2024 Copa America in Miami, when Colombian star Shakira performed at half-time at the Hard Rock Stadium. There was also a half-time show at last year’s Club World Cup final, also at MetLife Stadium, which stretched the break in excess of the regulation 15 minutes.

Infantino added that Fifa also planned to “take over” New York’s Times Square on the final weekend of the World Cup.

The half-time extravaganza will support Fifa’s Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative working to raise US$100 million (HK$780 million) for children worldwide.

Shakira last week teased the new official song for the World Cup, releasing a brief video of the track filmed at Brazil’s iconic Maracana Stadium.

The singer - who also created the 2010 World Cup anthem Waka Waka - announced the song, Dai Dai, in a post on her Instagram account.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE