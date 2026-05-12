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SPORTS UPDATES

LeBron undecided on future after Lakers bow out of playoffs

SPORTS UPDATES
47 mins ago
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LeBron James gave little away when quizzed about his plans following the Lakers' loss. AFP
LeBron James gave little away when quizzed about his plans following the Lakers' loss. AFP

LeBron James said he will take time to consider his future after the Los Angeles Lakers were swept out of the NBA playoffs by the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder in what could turn out to be the final game of his career.

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James, 41, delivered a typically defiant performance with 24 points and 12 rebounds but it was not enough to prevent the Lakers from falling 115-110 as the Thunder completed a 4-0 sweep of the Western Conference semi-final series.

Four-time champion James is now out of contract with the Lakers and will head into the off-season as a free agent with uncertainty swirling around his future. Some reports have indicated James is ready to extend with the Lakers for what would be a 24th season in the league, while others have suggested that he may consider heading elsewhere or finally decide to retire.

James gave little away when quizzed about his plans following a loss in Los Angeles in front of a galaxy of courtside Hollywood stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Eddie Murphy.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me,” James said. “I’ve got a lot of time. I’ll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them... and then when the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do.”

James said whether he continues could hinge on whether he felt committed to the grind of playing at the highest level. 

Whatever James decides, he feels he has nothing left to prove after a career that has included a plethora of milestones and records that may never be broken. “There’s nothing I need to show in this league,” James said. “I’ve done it all, I’ve seen it all. Just trying to compete and trying to win championships, I think that’s a motivating factor.”

Elsewhere, Donovan Mitchell starred as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-103 to level their Eastern Conference series at 2-2. Mitchell erupted for 39 points in the second half before finishing with 43 points, five rebounds and two assists. 

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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