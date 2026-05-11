Party's over: China tells fans to end birthday blowouts for sport idols

Chinese officials have warned fans against holding big birthday celebrations in honor of national team athletes, saying they can be distracting and are a waste of resources.

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In China, as well as other Asian countries like South Korea and Japan, fans often organize huge displays or events to commemorate their favorite celebrities' birthdays.

In November, festivities for table tennis world champion Sun Yingsha’s 25th birthday included messages on massive digital billboards, a drone show and packed fan gatherings at shopping malls across the country.

But such lavish displays now appear to have fallen foul of Chinese authorities.

On Sunday, state media reported that an unnamed manager at China’s General Administration of Sport had recently asked fans “to stay rational ... and refrain from organizing and participating in activities such as athlete birthday celebrations.

“Such events not only use up a great portion of public resources but can also easily interfere with athletes’ preparations for competitions,” the official said according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Fans should instead cheer them on in competition, the official added.



AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE