Wemby ejected in Spurs defeat as Timberwolves level series

Victor Wembanyama was ejected for elbowing Minnesota’s Naz Reid in the jaw in the second quarter of the San Antonio Spurs’ 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves that leveled their best-of-seven NBA Western Conference semi-final series at 2-2.

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Wembanyama, who had dazzled with 39 points in the Spurs’ Game Three victory, had four points and four rebounds before his sudden exit.

Coach Mitch Johnson said he didn’t believe Wembanyama threw his elbow on purpose but was reacting to the physical challenge from the Timberwolves players.

“The amount of physicality that people play with him, at some level you have to protect yourself,” Johnson said. “Every single play on every single part of the floor people are trying to impose their physicality on him.”

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks, fueled by a stunning three-point barrage, powered past the Philadelphia 76ers 144-114 and into the Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks finished with a playoff record-equaling 25 three-pointers as they swept the 76ers 4-0.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE