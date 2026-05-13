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SPORTS UPDATES

Carrick on brink of permanent United job: reports

SPORTS UPDATES
31 mins ago
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Michael Carrick has won 10 of his 15 matches in charge in all competitions. REUTERS
Michael Carrick has won 10 of his 15 matches in charge in all competitions. REUTERS

Michael Carrick is expected to be recommended as Manchester United's permanent manager by club chiefs after overseeing a dramatic improvement in the club's fortunes, it was widely reported on Wednesday.

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The 44-year-old took over for the rest of the campaign in January following an acrimonious end to Ruben Amorim's rocky Red Devils reign.

United clinched Champions League qualification with three matches to spare after being out of the competition for two seasons.

Carrick, appointed on January 13, has won 10 of his 15 matches in charge in all competitions, losing just twice, to guide United from seventh to third in the English Premier League table.

The Athletic reported that chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox would recommend to co-owner Jim Ratcliffe that Carrick be offered the role at an executive meeting this week.

United have explored other options but Carrick has long been considered the front-runner for a job that he has been publicly backed for by a number of players. Some bookmakers have suspended betting on his appointment.

Carrick is set to face the media on Friday ahead of Sunday's final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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