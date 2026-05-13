Carrick on brink of permanent United job: reports

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Sergio Ramos agrees to buy boyhood club Sevilla: report
12-05-2026 20:31 HKT
LeBron undecided on future after Lakers bow out of playoffs
12-05-2026 19:26 HKT
Dravid happy to be a guardian of Euro T20 league
12-05-2026 18:59 HKT
Liverpool to honor Jota and his brother with Anfield memorial
11-05-2026 20:46 HKT
Wemby ejected in Spurs defeat as Timberwolves level series
11-05-2026 16:27 HKT
Eta gets first Bundesliga win at fourth attempt
11-05-2026 16:01 HKT
Celtic keep Scottish title race alive with 3-1 win over Rangers
10-05-2026 21:27 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
12-05-2026 17:54 HKT