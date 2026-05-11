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SPORTS UPDATES

Liverpool to honor Jota and his brother with Anfield memorial

SPORTS UPDATES
27 mins ago
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Supporters honor Diogo Jota before a match shortly after his death. AFP
Supporters honor Diogo Jota before a match shortly after his death. AFP

Liverpool are to build a permanent memorial at Anfield in honor of their former forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car crash last year in northwestern Spain.

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The heart-shaped sculpture titled "Forever 20" is in reference to Jota's jersey number, which has been retired from the club at all levels including the women's and academy teams.

The memorial will also display Silva's number 30 shirt when he played for Penafiel in the Portuguese second division.

"It will stand on a Granby Rock-faced stone plinth, laser-engraved with a dedication to both brothers, and incorporated into the plinth itself are many of the physical tributes that were left at Anfield," Liverpool said in a statement on Monday.

Jota helped Liverpool win the English Premier League last season, and won the FA Cup in 2022 and League Cup in 2022 and 2024 with the Merseyside club. He scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for them.

REUTERS

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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