Dominant Wembanyama leaves Wolves flailing

Victor Wembanyama scored 27 points as the San Antonio Spurs moved to within one win of the NBA Western Conference finals with an emphatic 126-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wembanyama escaped suspension for his ejection in Game Four, when he smashed an elbow into the throat of Minnesota’s Naz Reid in a heavy defeat. The towering French center took full advantage of that disciplinary reprieve, scoring 16 points in a blistering opening to the game as San Antonio surged into a 24-9 lead.

Wembanyama finished with 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks as the Spurs took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

While Wembanyama’s individual brilliance grabbed the headlines, once again the Spurs’ strength in numbers proved decisive. Keldon Johnson scored 21 points while De’Aaron Fox finished with 18 and Stephon Castle 17.

“We played with the appropriate fear, discipline, execution, physicality and poise, and we had it from an array of people, and it was really good to see,” coach Mitch Johnson said.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 20 points.

“Some of the stuff that Wemby was doing, you just don’t really have too much of an answer for it,” Edwards said. “Just kind of hope he misses.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE