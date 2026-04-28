logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Iran’s Vafaei beats world number one Trump in huge Crucible shock

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Iran's Hossein Vafaei is through to the quarter-finals at the Crucible for the first time. AFP
Iran's Hossein Vafaei is through to the quarter-finals at the Crucible for the first time. AFP

Iran’s Hossein Vafaei caused the biggest shock of this year’s world snooker championship as he beat world number one Judd Trump in a final frame decider on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Qualifier Hossein showed nerves of steel to rattle off a break of 91 in the 25th frame to claim a 13-12 victory and move through to the quarter-finals for the first time at the Crucible in Sheffield, England.

Trump, bidding to add to his 2019 title, had led 10-7 and 12-11 but Vafaei would not be denied.

Vafaei produced a century break to level the match at 12-12 but looked to be heading for a narrow defeat as Trump had the first chance of a match-winning break in the decider.

But the Briton lost position and then was punished for a poor safety shot as Vafaei grabbed his chance.

The beaming Iranian was warmly congratulated by Trump at the end and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

He’s such a tough opponent. I respect him on and off the table,”said  the 31-year-old Vafaei, who was beaten by Trump on his Crucible debut in 2022.

Today I played better than yesterday and I managed it better than before. I said ‘if it’s my tournament, it’s going to happen’. I’ve been working on the mental side, I’ve wanted to be calmer and perform.

It’s better to sometimesshut your mouth and let the game come out!”

Before the tournament Vafaei, Iran’s only professional snooker player, said the buildup to the tournament had been “very hard” owing to the conflict in the Middle East.

 I’m fighting as well for my country, for my family and I’m trying my best and will give it my all,” he said before his first-round win over China’s Si Jiahui.

REUTERS

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Anthony Joshua will be fighting for the first time since getting hurt in a car accident. AFP
Joshua signs deal to face Fury in ‘Battle of Britain’
SPORTS UPDATES
2 hours ago
Luis Enrique has led PSG to the semi-finals for a third straight season. AFP
'Nobody is better than us,' says Luis Enrique as PSG prepare for Bayern
SPORTS UPDATES
16 hours ago
The move will raise the overall standard of the Games, says Song Luzeng. XINHUA
Asian Games moving to odd-numbered years
SPORTS UPDATES
18 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama holds down Sidy Cissoko. AFP
Fit-again Wembanyama lets out his frustration
SPORTS UPDATES
19 hours ago
Sabastian Sawe celebrates with an Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 shoe after his historic win at the London Marathon. REUTERS
Adidas shares rise after 'supershoe' helps seal sub-two-hour marathon win
SPORTS UPDATES
19 hours ago
Sabastian Sawe makes history in winning the London Marathon. AFP
Kenyan makes history with first sub-two-hour marathon in London
SPORTS UPDATES
26-04-2026 22:39 HKT
City strike Erling Haaland heads the ball in front of goal during the match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. AFP
Faltering Arsenal hand rampant City control of title race
SPORTS UPDATES
20-04-2026 08:42 HKT
Kevin Danso is disconsolate after Spurs conceded a late equalizer to Georginio Rutter. REUTERS
Spurs condemn ‘vile’ racism against defender Danso
SPORTS UPDATES
20-04-2026 08:30 HKT
Human runners take out their smartphones to take photos of a humanoid robot. REUTERS
Robot smashes world half-marathon record
SPORTS UPDATES
20-04-2026 08:27 HKT
Photo: FIE
HK men's foil team loses to world No 1 Italy by two points in Cairo World Cup final
SPORTS UPDATES
20-04-2026 01:42 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC reviews Hong Kong staff's $300,000 school fee subsidy: Bloomberg
FINANCE
23 hours ago
New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.