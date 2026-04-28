logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Stones to leave City after trophy-laden decade

SPORTS UPDATES
24 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
John Stones has made 293 appearances for City since joining from Everton in 2016. REUTERS
John Stones has made 293 appearances for City since joining from Everton in 2016. REUTERS

Defender John Stones will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a decade-long stay, the English Premier League club said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 31-year-old England international has made 293 appearances for City since joining from Everton in 2016. Injury problems have limited his involvement this season, when he has made 16 appearances.

Stones has been a central figure in City's recent dominance of English football, winning six Premier League titles, one Champions League crown, two FA Cups, three League Cups and one Fifa Club World Cup.

"It's been my home for the past 10 years, and it'll be my home for the rest of my life," Stones wrote on Instagram. "It's been a roller coaster in many ways. I came as a kid and now leaving as a man, becoming a father, a husband and, on the pitch, a very fulfilled player, I suppose, living all my dreams out and lifting all the things that I came here to achieve.

"At the start of my career, I never would have thought I'd be in this position - firstly,  to achieve everything - but to have to love the bond with everyone. Every dream has been smashed out the park."

City remain in contention to win the Premier League and FA Cup this season.

REUTERS

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes the ball under pressure from Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks. REUTERS
Thunder blot out Suns as Nuggets stave off elimination
SPORTS UPDATES
5 hours ago
Iran's Hossein Vafaei is through to the quarter-finals at the Crucible for the first time. AFP
Iran’s Vafaei beats world number one Trump in huge Crucible shock
SPORTS UPDATES
8 hours ago
Anthony Joshua will be fighting for the first time since getting hurt in a car accident. AFP
Joshua signs deal to face Fury in ‘Battle of Britain’
SPORTS UPDATES
9 hours ago
Luis Enrique has led PSG to the semi-finals for a third straight season. AFP
'Nobody is better than us,' says Luis Enrique as PSG prepare for Bayern
SPORTS UPDATES
23 hours ago
The move will raise the overall standard of the Games, says Song Luzeng. XINHUA
Asian Games moving to odd-numbered years
SPORTS UPDATES
27-04-2026 19:37 HKT
Victor Wembanyama holds down Sidy Cissoko. AFP
Fit-again Wembanyama lets out his frustration
SPORTS UPDATES
27-04-2026 19:32 HKT
Sabastian Sawe celebrates with an Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 shoe after his historic win at the London Marathon. REUTERS
Adidas shares rise after 'supershoe' helps seal sub-two-hour marathon win
SPORTS UPDATES
27-04-2026 18:52 HKT
Sabastian Sawe makes history in winning the London Marathon. AFP
Kenyan makes history with first sub-two-hour marathon in London
SPORTS UPDATES
26-04-2026 22:39 HKT
City strike Erling Haaland heads the ball in front of goal during the match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. AFP
Faltering Arsenal hand rampant City control of title race
SPORTS UPDATES
20-04-2026 08:42 HKT
Kevin Danso is disconsolate after Spurs conceded a late equalizer to Georginio Rutter. REUTERS
Spurs condemn ‘vile’ racism against defender Danso
SPORTS UPDATES
20-04-2026 08:30 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy
NEWS
27-04-2026 17:49 HKT
Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.