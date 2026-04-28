logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Joshua signs deal to face Fury in ‘Battle of Britain’

SPORTS UPDATES
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Anthony Joshua will be fighting for the first time since getting hurt in a car accident. AFP
Anthony Joshua will be fighting for the first time since getting hurt in a car accident. AFP

Former heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are finally set to lock horns later this year in a long-awaited all-British grudge match.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Joshua, who has not fought since a car crash that killed two close friends at the end of last year, will first face Albania’s Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia in July.

The 36-year-old's promoter, Eddie Hearn, said a deal to fight Fury -- a fellow two-time world champion -- had been agreed after years of speculation and false starts.

“Signed, sealed, delivered! AJ v Fury is on!” Hearn said on Instagram.

“The biggest piece of business we’ve ever done but more importantly the one we’ve always wanted. Biggest year of AJ’s career coming up, the comeback is on.”

No date or venue has been announced but the bout is expected to take place in November and be shown on Netflix.

Joshua escaped relatively unscathed after a collision that killed Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele in Nigeria, shortly after his most recent fight in December, a sixth-round knockout of YouTube star Jake Paul.

“It’s no secret I’ve taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back into the ring and this is the next step on that journey,” Joshua said, referring to the bout against Prenga in Riyadh on July 25.

Joshua was at ringside earlier this month as Fury, 37, marked his comeback after 16 months spent in his latest spell of retirement with a unanimous points win over Russia’s Arslanbek Makhmudov.

It was supposed to be the moment that ignited the buildup to a contest between the two British fighters, but instead Joshua remained in his seat despite being beckoned into the ring to face off with his rival.

Now negotiations have been finalized and after a decade of circling each other and aborted attempts to agree a showdown while still in their prime, they will collide in a contest Fury has called “The Battle of Britain.”

Prenga has 20 wins -- all by knockout -- in his 21 fights as a professional, but has yet to face an opponent anywhere near the class of the 2012 Olympic champion.

Both Joshua and Fury have lost twice to the current king of the heavyweight division, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua has a record of 29 wins, including 26 by knockout, and four defeats, including two KOs, in his 33 fights. Fury’s record is 35 wins, including 24 knockouts, one draw and two defeats in 38 bouts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Luis Enrique has led PSG to the semi-finals for a third straight season. AFP
'Nobody is better than us,' says Luis Enrique as PSG prepare for Bayern
SPORTS UPDATES
14 hours ago
The move will raise the overall standard of the Games, says Song Luzeng. XINHUA
Asian Games moving to odd-numbered years
SPORTS UPDATES
17 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama holds down Sidy Cissoko. AFP
Fit-again Wembanyama lets out his frustration
SPORTS UPDATES
17 hours ago
Sabastian Sawe celebrates with an Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 shoe after his historic win at the London Marathon. REUTERS
Adidas shares rise after 'supershoe' helps seal sub-two-hour marathon win
SPORTS UPDATES
17 hours ago
Sabastian Sawe makes history in winning the London Marathon. AFP
Kenyan makes history with first sub-two-hour marathon in London
SPORTS UPDATES
26-04-2026 22:39 HKT
City strike Erling Haaland heads the ball in front of goal during the match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. AFP
Faltering Arsenal hand rampant City control of title race
SPORTS UPDATES
20-04-2026 08:42 HKT
Kevin Danso is disconsolate after Spurs conceded a late equalizer to Georginio Rutter. REUTERS
Spurs condemn ‘vile’ racism against defender Danso
SPORTS UPDATES
20-04-2026 08:30 HKT
Human runners take out their smartphones to take photos of a humanoid robot. REUTERS
Robot smashes world half-marathon record
SPORTS UPDATES
20-04-2026 08:27 HKT
Photo: FIE
HK men's foil team loses to world No 1 Italy by two points in Cairo World Cup final
SPORTS UPDATES
20-04-2026 01:42 HKT
HK Sevens 2026: Full guide to matches, events and entry tips
SPORTS UPDATES
16-04-2026 14:10 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC reviews Hong Kong staff's $300,000 school fee subsidy: Bloomberg
FINANCE
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Grocery price war intensifies as HKTVmall joins major supermarket discounts
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.