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SPORTS UPDATES

Asian Games moving to odd-numbered years

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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The move will raise the overall standard of the Games, says Song Luzeng. XINHUA
The move will raise the overall standard of the Games, says Song Luzeng. XINHUA

The Asian Games could be moved to odd-numbered years starting in 2031 so the event takes place in the 12 months leading into the Olympics, reports say, reshaping the sporting calendar.

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The reported proposal would mean Asia’s biggest sporting spectacle doubling up as qualifying and preparation for the Olympics, giving it added significance.

The Asian Games in Japan this September-October will be unchanged but the 2030 edition in Doha would be pushed back a year, after which the Games will be held every four years as normal but in odd years instead of even ones.

The executive board of the Olympic Council of Asia has approved the idea and there will now be more talks with international sports federations, China’s state Xinhua news agency said.

Specialist website Inside The Games said the proposal was discussed by the OCA in Sanya, the Chinese resort city currently hosting the Asian Beach Games.

Song Luzeng, vice president of the OCA, told Xinhua: “It would allow the Asian Games to serve as a qualifying event for the Olympics, giving more elite athletes valuable competition opportunities and raising the overall standard of the Games.” 

The Asian Games is the continent’s biggest sporting event and typically involves more competitors than the Olympics.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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