Fit-again Wembanyama lets out his frustration

Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox led the way as the San Antonio Spurs erased a 19-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-93 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in their NBA playoff first-round series.

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Wembanyama, back after missing game three because of a concussion, finished with 27 points 11 rebounds, three assists, four steals and seven blocked shots.

“I had lots of emotions in me before the game,” said Wembanyama, named the 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and is also in contention for the Most Valuable Player award. “Excitement, frustration, so I let it all out.”

The 22-year-old Frenchman praised the doctors who oversaw his path through the NBA concussion protocol, but voiced dissatisfaction with the process that requires a gradual return to physical activity under medical supervision.

"The way the situation was handled was very disappointing," Wembanyama said, declining to elaborate.

Fox scored 28 points as the Spurs moved within one win of advancing to the Western Conference semi-finals.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets routed the Los Angeles Lakers 115-96 to stay alive in the playoffs while the Boston Celtics crushed the 76ers 128-96 in Philadelphia to take a 3-1 lead.

In Toronto, the Raptors edged the Cleveland Cavaliers 93-89 to level their series at two games apiece.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE