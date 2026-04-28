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SPORTS UPDATES

Thunder blot out Suns as Nuggets stave off elimination

SPORTS UPDATES
39 mins ago
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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes the ball under pressure from Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks. REUTERS
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes the ball under pressure from Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks. REUTERS

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder swept into the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 131-122 victory over the  Phoenix Suns.

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The top-seeded Thunder swept the best-of-seven Western Conference series to set up a showdown with either the Los Angeles Lakers or Houston Rockets.

“We just came in ready,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “Love to play basketball, a group full of great kids that have fun together. We do it for each other. None of us are selfish.”

Chet Holmgren added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, , who also got 22 points from Ajay Mitchell and 18 points and 12 rebounds from Isaiah Hartenstein. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 24 points.

Elsewhere, the Orlando Magic pushed Eastern Conference top seeds Detroit to the brink of elimination with a 94-88 win, seizing a 3-1 series advantage.

Desmond Bane scored 22 points, hitting five of 10 shots from three-point range to lead the Magic. Franz Wagner scored 19 points for Orlando before being benched with a sore right calf while Paolo Banchero added 18 and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Denver Nuggets avoided an early exit as Nikola Jokic had a triple double – 27 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds – in a 125-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, cutting the series deficit to 3-2.

Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, 19, was voted Rookie of the Year, edging the Philadelphia 76ers’ VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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