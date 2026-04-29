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SPORTS UPDATES

Sabalenka stunned by Baptiste at Madrid Open

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Hailey Baptiste claimed her first victory over a top-five player. XINHUA
Hailey Baptiste claimed her first victory over a top-five player. XINHUA

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) defeat by Hailey Baptiste at the Madrid Open as the American produced the biggest win of her career after saving six match points to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

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The 24-year-old Baptiste, seeded 30, claimed her first victory over a top-five player, handing defending champion Sabalenka only her second defeat of the WTA season.

The 30th seed will now face world number nine Mirra Andreeva, after the Russian got past Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 7-6 (8/1), 6-3.

"Incredible. Super proud of myself,” Baptiste said. “It was a super tight match ... Had to fight off match points. I’m really happy right now.

"It just shows me where my game lies. I’ve always believed it. Now I’m starting to put it into action and the world is seeing it as well.”

 The defeat of top-seeded Belarusian Sabalenka is the latest upset at the WTA 1000 clay tournament that has seen the top seven seeds knocked out.

 Baptiste is guaranteed to reach a career-high ranking of at least 24th after also reaching the Miami Open quarter-finals last month, where she lost to Sabalenka.

REUTERS

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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