Faltering Arsenal hand rampant City control of title race

The specter of a charging Manchester City haunts Arsenal once more after a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday put a huge dent in the Gunners' hopes of a first English Premier League title in 22 years.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mikel Arteta's men remain on top of the table for now but could be knocked off their perch for the first time in 2026 when City, with a game in hand, visit doomed Burnley on Wednesday.

Arsenal had lost just three times in 49 games this season before last month's League Cup defeat to City. But they have won just one of their past six games, including four consecutive defeats in domestic competitions, as they contemplate another trophyless season.

It is a case of history repeating itself for long-suffering Arsenal fans, who have seen their side finish second in the Premier League for the past three seasons. In both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns, Pep Guardiola's relentless team reeled in Arteta's side while last season the Gunners finished behind a resurgent Liverpool.

Once again City have hit their stride when it matters most, just as Arsenal have run out of steam. Guardiola has now won 31 of his 39 Premier League games in April as he eyes a seventh title during his decade in Manchester.

By contrast, Arteta has overseen just 11 victories in 27 April league fixtures during his six-and-a-half years in charge.

Arteta was keen to stress that fortune had not favored his side in a game of fine margins at the Etihad.

While Arsenal clearly showed signs of nerves in losing at home to Bournemouth last weekend, they took the game to City and were undeterred by Rayan Cherki's brilliant opener. Kai Havertz charged down Gianluigi Donnarumma's attempted clearance to level almost immediately and Arsenal had plenty of other chances.

Eberechi Eze's shot somehow came off the post and along the line rather than into the net when the score was 1-1 and Gabriel Magalhaes' deflected header also came off the post in a frantic finale.

But Arsenal have only themselves to blame for repeated failings that have not been addressed. Twice Havertz missed huge chances in the second half -- the German international failed to beat Donnarumma when one-on-one before heading over when unmarked deep into stoppage time. Arteta fell to his knees in the technical area in despair.

After an injury-disrupted 18 months, Havertz was thrust into action for the full match as Arteta left Viktor Gyokeres on the bench until the final minutes. The Swede was the man signed to solve Arsenal's need for a prolific number nine in last summer's transfer window.

Gyokeres is the club's top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions, but he has rarely looked as if he is the answer against top-quality opposition.

Arteta admitted that City were sharper in attack. "We proved that we are there, but the reality is that in the two boxes there was a difference," said Arteta. "That's what we think is the difference between the two sides, the finishing in the boxes.

"There is an element of luck, there is an element of timing, of execution. There are a lot of things that have to be your way.

"At the end, winning or not winning is going to come down to this moment. There are certain individual moments that you need in order to achieve what we want."

For Guardiola, Erling Haaland proved the value of a world-class striker. The Norwegian had been well-marshaled in a bruising battle with Gabriel, but stole ahead of his marker to slot home the winning goal and his 47th for club and country this season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE