logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Faltering Arsenal hand rampant City control of title race

SPORTS UPDATES
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
City strike Erling Haaland heads the ball in front of goal during the match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. AFP
City strike Erling Haaland heads the ball in front of goal during the match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. AFP

The specter of a charging Manchester City haunts Arsenal once more after a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday put a huge dent in the Gunners' hopes of a first English Premier League title in 22 years.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mikel Arteta's men remain on top of the table for now but could be knocked off their perch for the first time in 2026 when City, with a game in hand, visit doomed Burnley on Wednesday.

Arsenal had lost just three times in 49 games this season before last month's League Cup defeat to City. But they have won just one of their past six games, including four consecutive defeats in domestic competitions, as they contemplate another trophyless season.

It is a case of history repeating itself for long-suffering Arsenal fans, who have seen their side finish second in the Premier League for the past three seasons. In both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns, Pep Guardiola's relentless team reeled in Arteta's side while last season the Gunners finished behind a resurgent Liverpool.

Once again City have hit their stride when it matters most, just as Arsenal have run out of steam. Guardiola has now won 31 of his 39 Premier League games in April as he eyes a seventh title during his decade in Manchester.

By contrast, Arteta has overseen just 11 victories in 27 April league fixtures during his six-and-a-half years in charge.

Arteta was keen to stress that fortune had not favored his side in a game of fine margins at the Etihad.

While Arsenal clearly showed signs of nerves in losing at home to Bournemouth last weekend, they took the game to City and were undeterred by Rayan Cherki's brilliant opener. Kai Havertz charged down Gianluigi Donnarumma's attempted clearance to level almost immediately and Arsenal had plenty of other chances.

Eberechi Eze's shot somehow came off the post and along the line rather than into the net when the score was 1-1 and Gabriel Magalhaes' deflected header also came off the post in a frantic finale.

But Arsenal have only themselves to blame for repeated failings that have not been addressed. Twice Havertz missed huge chances in the second half -- the German international failed to beat Donnarumma when one-on-one before heading over when unmarked deep into stoppage time. Arteta fell to his knees in the technical area in despair.

After an injury-disrupted 18 months, Havertz was thrust into action for the full match as Arteta left Viktor Gyokeres on the bench until the final minutes. The Swede was the man signed to solve Arsenal's need for a prolific number nine in last summer's transfer window.

Gyokeres is the club's top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions, but he has rarely looked as if he is the answer against top-quality opposition.

Arteta admitted that City were sharper in attack. "We proved that we are there, but the reality is that in the two boxes there was a difference," said Arteta. "That's what we think is the difference between the two sides, the finishing in the boxes.

"There is an element of luck, there is an element of timing, of execution. There are a lot of things that have to be your way.

"At the end, winning or not winning is going to come down to this moment. There are certain individual moments that you need in order to achieve what we want."

For Guardiola, Erling Haaland proved the value of a world-class striker. The Norwegian had been well-marshaled in a bruising battle with Gabriel, but stole ahead of his marker to slot home the winning goal and his 47th for club and country this season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Kevin Danso is disconsolate after Spurs conceded a late equalizer to Georginio Rutter. REUTERS
Spurs condemn ‘vile’ racism against defender Danso
SPORTS UPDATES
25 mins ago
Human runners take out their smartphones to take photos of a humanoid robot. REUTERS
Robot smashes world half-marathon record
SPORTS UPDATES
29 mins ago
Photo: FIE
HK men's foil team loses to world No 1 Italy by two points in Cairo World Cup final
SPORTS UPDATES
7 hours ago
HK Sevens 2026: Full guide to matches, events and entry tips
SPORTS UPDATES
16-04-2026 14:10 HKT
Captains gather at Kai Tak as Hong Kong Sevens marks 50th anniversary
SPORTS UPDATES
15-04-2026 19:04 HKT
LaMelo Ball celebrates with Coby White, left, in overtime against the Miami Heat. AFP
Controversial LaMelo Ball stars as Hornets eliminate Heat
SPORTS UPDATES
15-04-2026 16:08 HKT
Viktor Axelsen had back surgery in April last year and said he had not managed to overcome his physical issues. XINHUA
Double Olympic badminton champion Axelsen announces retirement
SPORTS UPDATES
15-04-2026 16:01 HKT
Iga Swiatek will compete in her first tournament under Francisco Roig. Reuters
Swiatek presses reset with help of Nadal’s coach
SPORTS UPDATES
14-04-2026 18:01 HKT
‘Impressive’ Hong Kong thrash Luxembourg 7-1 as world championships return
SPORTS UPDATES
14-04-2026 13:52 HKT
Hong Kong delegation ready for Asian Beach Games in Sanya
SPORTS UPDATES
13-04-2026 19:19 HKT
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
16 hours ago
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
12 hours ago
Fans praise Kai Tak Stadium's design as Hong Kong Sevens concludes 
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.