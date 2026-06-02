Title series with Knicks gives Wemby chance to live his dream

Victor Wembanyama will aim to cement his status as the new face of basketball on Thursday (HK time) when he leads the San Antonio Spurs into Game One of the NBA Finals against a New York Knicks lineup bidding to end a 53-year title drought.

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Just three years after arriving as the top pick in the 2023 draft, the towering Frenchman has inspired a startling transformation in the Spurs’ fortunes.



After winning just 22 games in Wembanyama’s first season, and 34 games last year, San Antonio roared into title contention this season with a 62-win campaign.

They have followed that up with a superb march through the playoffs, beating the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games.

It has left Wembanyama, 22, ahead of schedule on a trajectory likely to place him among some of the sport’s greatest players. Michael Jordan won the first of his six championships at the age of 28. LeBron James won his first championship ring at 27.

James himself famously described Wembanyama as an “alien” before the 2023 draft, in reference to the player’s combination of physical and defensive presence aligned with a deftness of touch and shooting prowess, which is virtually unprecedented.

Wembanyama has more than lived up to that billing with a string of otherwordly performances in the playoffs, where he is averaging 23.2 points per game, with 10.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.5 blocks.

Standing in the way of Wembanyama’s date with destiny, though, is a Knicks team that have already demonstrated the ability to neutralize San Antonio’s array of threats.

The Knicks won two of three meetings with San Antonio in the regular season, including a 124-113 defeat of the Spurs in the NBA Cup final in December.

A high-caliber starting lineup is spearheaded by All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, who is averaging just under 27 points in the playoffs, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart.

The Knicks will have benefited from a lengthy rest heading into the opener in Texas after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE