Leclerc commits future to 'second family' Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has agreed a multi-year extension with his “second family” Ferrari days out from his home Monaco Grand Prix.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 28-year-old has been with Ferrari since 2019, winning eight Grands Prix, with his highest finish in the world championship being runner-up to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in 2022.

Leclerc, who sits third in this year’s title race, just three points ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, said that he was ecstatic to continue his dream drive with Ferrari.

“It’s the team I’ve loved and dreamed of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family,” he said.

“Being a Ferrari driver is a dream, but it’s also a responsibility I never take for granted.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE