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Row over Haaland link in Real Madrid election pledge

SPORTS UPDATES
48 mins ago
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Erling Haaland has been made a centerpiece of Enrique Riquelme’s campaign pledge. AFP
Erling Haaland has been made a centerpiece of Enrique Riquelme’s campaign pledge. AFP

Manchester City are considering legal action after Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme said he would sign the English Premier League club’s striker Erling Haaland if elected.

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Riquelme, a renewable energy entrepreneur challenging incumbent Florentino Perez, made the pledge during an appearance on Spanish television, where he held up a Madrid shirt bearing Haaland’s name.

“The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue,” a City spokesperson said. “There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it. We are considering legal action for the use of our player’s image in this context.”

Riquelme said Haaland, who scored 38 goals in all competitions last season, had a release clause and wanted to move to the Spanish club, adding that he would make the transfer a priority if he wins Sunday’s election.

A joint statement from Haaland’s father Alfie and the 25-year-old player’s agent Rafaela Pimenta swiftly rejected the suggestion.

Riquelme added he would try to sign City’s Spain midfielder Rodri, saying he had spoken to the player’s agent and would “do everything possible” to bring the Ballon d’Or winner to Madrid.

The remarks come against the backdrop of Real’s election, the first in two decades in which Perez is not running unopposed, after the club’s two seasons without a major trophy.

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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