Praise for Kohli after title-winning innings in IPL final

Virat Kohli is “used to doing great things” and his presence in the dressing room was invaluable, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar said after they won a second successive Indian Premier League title.

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“He is a great player, everyone knows him – the way he bats. We all have an opportunity to learn from him on and off the field. We spend lot of time with him and try to learn whatever he says, regarding cricket or anything else.”

Kohli fulfilled a long-held dream after he lofted the ball for a six to seal a memorable five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“I’ve thought of this moment many times – to be standing there hitting the winning runs. It’s a dream day for us,” said the 37-year-old Kohli, who smashed an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls.

He admitted being motivated by the “super young players pushing you all the time.”

"Virat, I know you get a lot of attention and quite rightly," head coach Andy Flower said in a video tribute released Monday. "But I don't want to downplay that, because you are a heartbeat in this dressing room."

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said: "Virat doesn't need any trophies. He is a trophy himself."

Meanwhile, Rahasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, was named Most Valuable Player and scooped the Orange Cap for leading the batting charts. Among his prizes was an SUV – which he won’t be eligible to drive until three years later.

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