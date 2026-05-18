Cavs topple Pistons to set up Knicks showdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated the Detroit Pistons yesterday, dominating a decisive Game Seven 125-94 to set up a showdown with the New York Knicks in the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

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Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points while Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Sam Merrill also starred in the resounding win on the road that wrapped up a 4-3 series win.

“We responded with force for 48 minutes tonight,” said Mitchell. “Especially in a hostile environment ... that was that was the biggest thing, is just how do you respond? And not letting the moment become too big.”

It was heartbreak for Detroit, who comfortably topped their conference’s regular season yet underwhelmed throughout their stuttering playoff run.

“That game sucked,” said Pistons star Cade Cunningham. “Being back home, definitely wanted to get this win in front of the fans. Reminded me of last year, losing on home court. It’s not a great feeling.”

The Cavaliers raced into a 20-point lead during the first half, their accurate shooting aided by some unusually poor and passive Pistons defense. The lead grew to 26 points at the end of the third quarter, as a shell-shocked home crowd began to lose hope and filter out of the arena.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE