Brazil recall ‘important’ Neymar for World Cup

Brazil superstar Neymar was handed a dramatic recall to the country’s World Cup squad, returning to the national football team after a near three-year absence.

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The inclusion of Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances, was the biggest surprise in the 26-man squad named by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti announced Neymar’s selection at a gala ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, with loud cheers ringing out as the veteran forwards’s call-up was confirmed.

“We monitored Neymar throughout the year and observed that, in recent times, he has been playing consistently and his physical condition has improved,” Ancelotti said. “We believe he is an important player.”

Speculation has raged for months over whether the 34-year-old former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker would force his way back into the national team set-up.

The forward, a veteran of the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups, had not played for Brazil since suffering a knee injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in 2023.

A mixture of injuries and poor form had left him outside the national team set-up, with Ancelotti citing concerns over his fitness after leaving him out of Brazil’s squad for March friendlies against France and Croatia.

However Neymar, who rejoined boyhood club Santos in January after an injury-ravaged stint in Saudi Arabia, has now earned Ancelotti’s stamp of approval for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Injuries have restricted Neymar to just 15 appearances in 31 matches since his return to Santos in 2026.

Brazil, who are chasing a record sixth World Cup crown, open their campaign against Morocco on June 13 before playing Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Neymar joins a potent lineup of attackers that includes Barcelona striker Raphinha and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

Ancelotti meanwhile said he believed the World Cup would be won by the most “resilient” team.

“The World Cup won’t be won by a perfect team – because a perfect team doesn’t exist,” he said. “It will be won by the most resilient team.”

Meanwhile, Luka Modric leads a preliminary 26-man squad named by Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

The 40-year-old AC Milan midfielder led Croatia to second place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and to third place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But Modric sustained a cheekbone fracture after clashing heads with Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli at an Italian Serie A game in late April, and underwent a surgery.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE