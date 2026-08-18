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SOCIAL BUZZ

Elderly woman in tears after shop unlocks late husband’s phone and saves treasured photos

SOCIAL BUZZ
52 mins ago
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A mobile phone repair shop in Sham Shui Po has won praise online after staff spent about an hour helping an elderly woman unlock her late husband’s phone, saving hundreds of treasured photos.

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The elderly woman visited a shop at Golden Computer Arcade recently after she upgraded to a new phone but could not remember the pattern lock for her old device.

She told staff she had tried for days and could not sleep over the worry, fearing she would lose all photos of her late husband stored inside.

The lock pattern was set by her husband before he passed away, she said.

Store staff warned that forcing a reset would erase all data, leaving the woman visibly distressed.

Seeing the elderly woman sad, the staff decided to try different patterns for her. After multiple failed attempts, the staff member asked for her surname.

When she said “Chan,” the staff tried to draw the pattern of “C” on the lock screen, and the phone unlocked.

The woman burst into tears and repeatedly thanked the staff.

The shop shared this moment online, and it went viral. Commenters praised the staff’s kindness: “You not only saved the elderly woman’s phone, but also her mental health,” “This technological era really leaves the elderly at a loss! It’s so lucky that you are willing to help them!”

The shop said in response to Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, that they tried for about an hour and “seeing her happy smile made it all worth it.”

The shop later added that the woman’s brother-in-law helped back up all her photos, so she wont missed.  

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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