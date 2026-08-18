Suspected ‘Red Sister’ spotted in Guangzhou, dressed in leopard-print outfit

A person resembling internet-famous “Red Sister” has allegedly been spotted at a fashion store in Guangzhou, sparking speculation online that the figure may have moved from Nanjing to Guangdong.

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A photo circulating online shows a person dressed in women’s clothing, wearing a leopard-print backless chiffon top, denim shorts and high-heeled sandals while carrying a beige handbag.

The person’s appearance and hairstyle appear similar to those of Red Sister, who became an internet sensation last year after allegedly meeting dozens of men while presenting himself as a woman.

However, the photographer did not approach the individual to verify their identity.

According to the post accompanying the photo, the photographer was surprised to encounter the person at the store and claimed that “she” was openly dressed in women’s clothing and trying on outfits.

The post speculated that Red Sister may have relocated from Nanjing to Guangzhou, but provided no evidence to support the claim.

Some netizens also questioned whether the person was actually Red Sister, pointing out that the date and location of the photograph had not been independently verified.

‘Red Sister’ case

The “Nanjing Red Sister” case attracted widespread attention last year after videos allegedly showing a man dressed as a woman meeting men circulated online.

The man, identified by Chinese media as 38-year-old Jiao, allegedly used the online persona “Red Sister” while meeting men in Nanjing and secretly recorded the encounters before sharing the footage online.

The case sparked widespread discussion on Chinese social media, with many of the men featured in the videos described as young and attractive.

Nanjing police subsequently intervened, and Jiao was criminally detained on suspicion of disseminating obscene materials.

Authorities have not publicly announced further details about the case.