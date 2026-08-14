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SOCIAL BUZZ

Tourists sprawl on mall floors to beat Hong Kong heat

SOCIAL BUZZ
2 hours ago
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source: online
source: online

Tourists have been seen sprawling on staircases, corridors and public areas in Hong Kong shopping malls as they seek relief from the city's sweltering summer heat, sparking heated debate online.

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Photos circulating on social media show large groups of people sitting or lying on the floors of malls, particularly in popular tourist areas.

Some were seen occupying entire sections of staircases and corridors, while others sat against pillars or even lay on the floor to enjoy the air conditioning.

In one high-end mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, more than 100 people were reportedly seen sitting on different floors, according to online posts.

Some were also seen sitting next to signs reading “Please do not sit”, prompting criticism from netizens over their behavior.

The scenes have drawn complaints that the behavior was affecting other shoppers and blocking access to staircases and walkways.

Some netizens questioned why malls did not provide more free seating areas, particularly during periods of extreme heat.

They pointed to shopping centers in Taiwan and Macau, where seating is commonly provided in lobbies, corridors and other public areas for shoppers to rest.

In contrast, some Hong Kong malls have limited public seating, with larger open areas often used for pop-up stores and other commercial purposes.

With temperatures soaring, the debate has raised questions over whether malls should provide more spaces for shoppers and tourists to take a break, rather than leaving them to seek refuge on the floor.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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