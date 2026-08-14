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SOCIAL BUZZ

HK tourist claims Shenzhen shop tried to make her buy more beef jerky

SOCIAL BUZZ
55 mins ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

A Hong Kong tourist has claimed that a shop at Wongtee Plaza in Futian, Shenzhen, tried to make her buy more beef jerky by allegedly adding extra weight when weighing her purchase.

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The tourist said on social media that she visited Wongtee Plaza and bought beef jerky from a shop.

According to her post, the shopkeeper allegedly placed extra weight on the scale without asking, making the purchase heavier than she had intended.

The tourist questioned whether some shops were targeting Hong Kong visitors and said the experience had made her feel that Wongtee Plaza was no longer worth visiting.

The post sparked discussion among other Hong Kong users, with some sharing similar experiences when buying snacks in Shenzhen.

One user said they had agreed on the price and quantity of beef jerky before buying, but the amount weighed was later more than expected. The user said they refused to pay and left the shop after noticing the difference.

Others advised shoppers to confirm the price and quantity before making a purchase and to refuse the transaction if the amount weighed differs from what was agreed.

Some users, however, said their main reason for avoiding Wongtee Plaza was unrelated to the alleged sales practice.

Several complained about the mall's lack of air conditioning, crowded conditions and uncomfortable environment.

The claims made in the social media post have not been independently verified.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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