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SOCIAL BUZZ

Cold-water cup noodles spark buying frenzy in HK

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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Japan’s latest food craze has arrived in Hong Kong, with cold-water cup noodles triggering a buying frenzy despite mixed reactions over their taste.

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The instant noodles, which are designed to be prepared with cold water, have proved difficult to find at supermarkets, chain stores and online platforms.

A food chain held a “one-day only” sale in Kwun Tong, drawing crowds of curious shoppers despite temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius. More than 30 people queued at the peak of the event, including office workers during their lunch breaks.

Staff at 759 Store began handing out queue tickets at around 11.40am and provided water to customers waiting in the heat. Shoppers were able to buy the noodles within about five minutes of sales beginning.

One shopper said she came after her boyfriend told her he wanted to try the noodles, adding that she would not buy them again if they did not taste good.

A YouTuber said she had previously tried to buy the product in Japan through friends but was unsuccessful.

“Even if it is just a gimmick, people will still come because they are curious. I am one of them,” she said.

The product has also caused confusion over its availability. A major supermarket chain announced on social media that the noodles were available at several branches, but some shoppers and reporters were unable to find them at the listed stores.

Staff at some branches said the product was sold out, while others said they had not received stock.

Some online shopping platforms were still accepting orders, although customers might have to wait around two days for delivery. Prices were reportedly similar to those in Japan.

Cold water gives noodles a chilled texture

Reporters from Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, tried two flavours, preparing one with plain water and another with milk.

The chicken salt and lemon flavour had only a mild lemon taste, with a texture similar to cold noodles. The spicy kimchi flavour prepared with milk was described as unusual but not entirely unpleasant.

The reporters said the noodles might taste better when prepared with chilled water.

So how can instant noodles be prepared with cold water?

Chemistry teacher Alan said the secret lies in the structure of the noodle cake.

Traditional instant noodles are dehydrated, leaving very small gaps inside. Hot water is needed to allow water molecules to penetrate the structure quickly and soften the noodles.

The cold-water version uses a different processing technique to create larger gaps inside, allowing cold water to penetrate and soften the noodles.

However, Alan warned against using hot water to prepare them. The larger gaps could cause the noodles to absorb too much water too quickly, leaving them overly soft and ruining their intended texture.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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