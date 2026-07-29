‘Like a sauna’: Hong Kong shoppers sweat as Shenzhen mall hits 33.7 degrees

Hong Kong shoppers heading north have complained about inadequate air conditioning at a Shenzhen mall, with one visitor describing the heat as “like a sauna”.

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Online complaints focused on Wongtee Plaza in Futian, with some users joking that staying inside the mall could lead to heatstroke.

A test conducted during a busy weekend afternoon by Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, found major differences among three Shenzhen malls. Wongtee Plaza recorded the highest temperature at 33.7 degrees, exceeding the outdoor temperature of 28 degrees.

The test covered Maoye Tiandi in Luohu, The Happy Monk in Qianhai and Wongtee Plaza in Futian, with temperatures measured at ground-floor atriums and upper floors.

Maoye Tiandi, which opened about six months ago, recorded 24.8 degrees at its ground-floor atrium and 25.7 degrees on its fourth floor, where restaurants are located. The readings were about 2 to 3 degrees lower than outdoors.

The Happy Monk, which opened about two years ago, recorded between 26.8 degrees and 27 degrees on different floors, only about 1 degree lower than outside. Despite the smaller gap, better ventilation made the mall feel less stuffy.

At Wongtee Plaza, a popular destination for Hong Kong visitors, the ground-floor atrium reached 27.5 degrees, while the upper floor recorded 33.7 degrees. The upper floor was 5.7 degrees warmer than outdoors despite a canopy covering the mall’s skylight.

The test also compared how quickly ice melted at the three malls. Ice cups placed at ground-floor atriums for 10 minutes showed faster melting at Wongtee Plaza, where the water level exceeded one inch. The other two malls recorded less than one inch.

Several Hong Kong visitors criticized the mall’s cooling. One visitor surnamed Lau said the upper floors felt “like an oven or greenhouse”, while another visitor surnamed Lam said she kept sweating while walking around.

However, some Shenzhen residents said they were accustomed to warmer indoor environments. A university student surnamed Ding said the temperature was acceptable, while a resident surnamed Lo said Hong Kong malls were often too cold and required visitors to wear jackets.

The different perceptions may be linked to temperature guidelines in the two places. Mainland China recommends public buildings set indoor temperatures at no lower than 26 degrees during summer, while Hong Kong’s Energy Saving Charter recommends maintaining indoor temperatures between 24 degrees and 26 degrees.

Mall design, restaurant locations and ventilation systems may also affect indoor conditions.