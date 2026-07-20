New Shenzhen subway measures trigger long queues during rush hour and heavy rain

Hundreds of commuters were stuck in long lines at subway security checkpoints in Shenzhen on Monday (Jul 20) as a new blanket security screening policy took effect, with social media posts showing chaotic scenes at station entrances during rush hour amid heavy rain.

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Shenzhen Metro announced Sunday (Jul 19) that all carry-on baggage must pass through X-ray machines starting Monday, and every passenger must undergo physical checks with handheld detectors.

Shenzhen Metro attributed the long queues on the first day of implementation to the summer travel rush, with tourists, families with children and regular commuters contributing to heavier passenger flows during the morning and evening peaks.

The influx of tourists, families with children, and regular commuters increased ridership across the metro network, prompting the operator to implement stricter measures to ensure passenger safety, Shenzhen Metro added.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for security checks and queue in an orderly manner to avoid unnecessary delays.