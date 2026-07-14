The future holds endless possibilities, John Lee tells DSE candidates

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Govt-led delegation secures opportunities across Central Asia
07-06-2026 17:34 HKT
John Lee calls on youth to scout out HK's future with their votes
26-10-2025 15:09 HKT
HK to host global mediation summit as IOMed inaugurates headquarters
20-10-2025 17:33 HKT
Mu Kuang English School denies unauthorized DSE program partnership
11-08-2025 19:45 HKT
CIC robot contests lift smart construction ecosystem
23-07-2025 10:00 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT