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The future holds endless possibilities, John Lee tells DSE candidates

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has encouraged Diploma of Secondary Education Examination candidates to stay confident, saying their future holds “endless possibilities” as results are set to be released on Wednesday.

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In a social media post on Tuesday, Lee described life as a journey filled with opportunities and urged candidates to remain positive, regardless of the path they choose.

Whether they pursue further studies or enter new career fields, Lee said he believed every student could make meaningful contributions in their chosen roles.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating more opportunities for young people, helping them pursue their goals and dreams.

Lee wished all DSE candidates the best and reminded them to treasure each stage of their journey as they look ahead to building a better future.

John Lee Ka-chiuDSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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