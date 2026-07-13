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FINANCE

Shein to kick off HK IPO as early as Q3, targeting over US$40 bln valuation: WSJ

FINANCE
21 mins ago
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Shein logo and their web shop are seen in this illustration taken, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Shein logo and their web shop are seen in this illustration taken, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Fast-fashion retailer Shein is expected to go public in Hong Kong as early as the third quarter this year, targeting a valuation of US$40 billion (HK$312 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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Last Friday, Shein won the green light from Beijing, planning to issue no more than 341.6 million H shares in Hong Kong's initial public offering, according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Beijing’s approval came nearly a year after Shein confidentially filed for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last summer - its third attempt to go public.

The retailer initially sought a listing in the United States, but the plan was thwarted in 2024 due to US scrutiny of its supply chain and labor practices in China.

Then the e-commerce giant turned to London for an IPO but failed to win China's nod.

In its latest fundraising round in 2023, the company was valued at about US$66 billion, while its current valuation is under pressure from intensifying competition with PDD’s Temu and persistent geopolitical headwinds.

SheinChinaHong KongIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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