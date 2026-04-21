logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Photo sparks ‘plainclothes inspector’ claims at Fanling Station

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A photo circulating online has sparked discussion after a netizen claimed “plainclothes” staff were seen checking tickets at Fanling Station on the East Rail Line, fueling speculation that the MTR had deployed undercover inspectors to target fare evasion.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The post, shared on a Facebook group, included an image showing three men inside the station. One was dressed in a light blue short-sleeved shirt with matching trousers and equipment at the waist, while another wore a black vest. The uploader suggested they were plainclothes officers conducting ticket checks.

The post quickly drew attention online, with some users questioning whether the railway operator had changed its approach to fare enforcement. However, other netizens said the individuals were likely members of the MTR’s By-laws Inspection Unit.

The By-laws Inspection Unit, established in 2009, is responsible for tackling fare evasion and maintaining order across the network, particularly along the East Rail Line.

A review of records showed that the unit wears light blue uniforms with shoulder insignia and carries identification badges, consistent with what is seen in the image.

In response, an MTR spokesperson told Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, that staff were conducting ticket inspections and bylaw enforcement duties at Fanling Station on April 19. Officers were wearing By-laws Inspection Unit uniforms and carrying staff IDs and name tags.

The MTR added that enforcement teams regularly carry out ticket inspections across the network to protect fare-paying passengers and maintain order at stations.

It was also clarified that of the three individuals in the image, two were officers, while the third was a passenger not affiliated with the railway operator.

The incident triggered online debate, with many netizens supporting enforcement efforts and saying law-abiding passengers have nothing to fear. Others called for stricter penalties against fare evasion, while some noted that similar inspection teams exist in railway systems overseas.

source: Facebook
source: Facebook

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Luxury dream or scam? $1,680 ‘super fake’ handbag leaves buyer disappointed
SOCIAL BUZZ
6 hours ago
Ground crew member seen lying in front of aircraft engine sparks online safety concerns
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Chai Wan man criticized online for washing car with public toilet water
SOCIAL BUZZ
20-04-2026 18:09 HKT
source: Threads
Shocking moment at Lo Wu Station platform: man urinates onto tracks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-04-2026 13:55 HKT
logo
edwardwarchocki Instagram page
Humanoid robot Edward Warchocki becomes unexpected wild boar deterrent in Warsaw
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-04-2026 18:38 HKT
Literally printing money: Job opening at Hong Kong mint sparks online frenzy
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-04-2026 17:15 HKT
Inside Kai Tak’s $5,400 ‘seaview’ units: a converted isolation facility offering low-cost rental housing
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-04-2026 13:07 HKT
CCTV captures secondary school student stealing underwear from village house
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-04-2026 00:51 HKT
Woman showers Hong Kong dollars from high-rise in Shantou, sparking sidewalk scramble
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-04-2026 19:25 HKT
‘No shame in death work’: 23-year-old mortuary cosmetologist defies parents’ disapproval
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-04-2026 18:50 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
19-04-2026 20:29 HKT
Sources: @Ng Jia Lam via facebook
Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail
NEWS
20-04-2026 16:05 HKT
(File photo)
Thunderstorms and cooler weather set to hit Hong Kong this week
NEWS
20-04-2026 17:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.