Photo sparks ‘plainclothes inspector’ claims at Fanling Station

A photo circulating online has sparked discussion after a netizen claimed “plainclothes” staff were seen checking tickets at Fanling Station on the East Rail Line, fueling speculation that the MTR had deployed undercover inspectors to target fare evasion.

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The post, shared on a Facebook group, included an image showing three men inside the station. One was dressed in a light blue short-sleeved shirt with matching trousers and equipment at the waist, while another wore a black vest. The uploader suggested they were plainclothes officers conducting ticket checks.

The post quickly drew attention online, with some users questioning whether the railway operator had changed its approach to fare enforcement. However, other netizens said the individuals were likely members of the MTR’s By-laws Inspection Unit.

The By-laws Inspection Unit, established in 2009, is responsible for tackling fare evasion and maintaining order across the network, particularly along the East Rail Line.

A review of records showed that the unit wears light blue uniforms with shoulder insignia and carries identification badges, consistent with what is seen in the image.

In response, an MTR spokesperson told Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, that staff were conducting ticket inspections and bylaw enforcement duties at Fanling Station on April 19. Officers were wearing By-laws Inspection Unit uniforms and carrying staff IDs and name tags.

The MTR added that enforcement teams regularly carry out ticket inspections across the network to protect fare-paying passengers and maintain order at stations.

It was also clarified that of the three individuals in the image, two were officers, while the third was a passenger not affiliated with the railway operator.

The incident triggered online debate, with many netizens supporting enforcement efforts and saying law-abiding passengers have nothing to fear. Others called for stricter penalties against fare evasion, while some noted that similar inspection teams exist in railway systems overseas.

source: Facebook